Best Picks, Sleepers and Latest Odds for PGA Tour Event

Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood are the bookmakers’ favorites to win the Honda Classic on the PGA National’s Champions Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

According to Oddschecker, each gamers get started as 12/1 favourite, adopted via Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland at 14/1 and 22/1 respectively.

Tiger Woods Pays Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant at Genesis Invitational

Read extra

Following a knee harm that stored him out from October, Koepka returned to motion ultimate month. He is but to complete within the peak 10 in 3 begins this 12 months.

The four-time primary winner has slipped to No. three on the planet scores and completed moment at the back of Keith Mitchell on the Honda Classic ultimate 12 months.

Fleetwood, in the meantime, completed fourth in 2018, his lone prior look at Palm Beach.

The Englishman has 3 top-20 finishes in 4 PGA Tour begins since October and received the Nedbank Golf Championship in South Africa in November, which he adopted up with moment and 11th position finishes on the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship ultimate month.

Fowler, in the meantime, began the 12 months with two top-10 finishes, however ignored the lower on the Farmers Insurance Open and completed tied for 37th on the Phoenix Open previous this month.

The 31-year-old opted to sit down out the Genesis Invitational and the WGC-Mexico Championship, and it is going to be intriguing to peer whether or not he can rediscover ultimate month’s shape after a brief spoil.

The PGA National’s Champion Course holds fond reminiscences for the California local, who received the Honda Classic in 2017 and completed tied-second along Koepka 12 months in the past.

Fourth-favorite at 22/1, Woodland completed tied for 12th on the WCG-Mexico Championship ultimate week, his moment top-12 end in 4 begins.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion is without doubt one of the easiest find the golf green from the tee, which might be much more necessary than same old this week, given the character of the path.

A bunch of water hazards and 67 bunkers makes the Champion Course a checking out floor for the gamers, whilst thick Bermuda tough makes hitting fairways and vegetables a very powerful.

Billy Horschel and Justin Rose observe at 25/1, with the latter making his first Honda Classic get started in 5 years.

In a reasonably sub-par box—international No. 1 and No. 2 Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are each lacking, as are Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth amongst others—Rose may just clutch the chance to clinch a primary PGA Tour win since January ultimate 12 months.

The Englishman skipped ultimate week’s match in Mexico and, like Woodland, may just thrive on a path that rewards actual ball hanging.

South Africa’s Erik Van Rooyen is a 40/1 outsider however cannot be discounted after completing tied for 3rd on the WCG-Mexico Championship ultimate week.

Among the lengthy photographs, Ryan Palmer is at 60/1 after racking up a 17th, fourth and 21st end ultimate month.

The American ignored the lower on the Phoenix Open and completed 67th on the Genesis Invitational two weeks in the past, however has two top-finishes on the Honda Classic in his ultimate six appearances.

Meanwhile, Lucas Glover is a sleeper price making an allowance for at 66/1. The South Carolina local has only one top-10 end in his ultimate 8 PGA Tour begins, however has made the lower in all however one instance.

Glover has completed tied for fourth, tied for 17th and tied for 21st in his ultimate 3 appearances on the Honda Classic and is usually a darkish horse must his hanging recreation come in combination.

Finally, Mitchell is 70/1 to shield the name he received ultimate 12 months, however the 28-year-old arrives in Florida nonetheless taking a look for his first top-10 end this season.

Tommy Fleetwood of England reacts at the 18th inexperienced as Brooks Koepka of the United States appears on all the way through Day Two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 17, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Warren Little/Getty