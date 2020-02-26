Bernie Sanders Says Praise of Fidel Castro’s Literacy Program ‘Is What Barack Obama Said’

During the Tuesday night Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont clarified his fresh debatable remarks about former Cuban chief Fidel Castro through announcing that former President Barack Obama had mentioned an identical issues.

Sunday on 60 Minutes, Sanders advised Anderson Cooper that some of Castro’s techniques had advanced the lives of Cubans.

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba. But you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything was bad,” Sanders mentioned. “When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing?”

During the controversy, Sanders clarified his statements.

“Of course you have a dictatorship in Cuba. What I said is what Barack Obama said in terms of Cuba. That Cuba made progress on education,” Sanders mentioned, earlier than he was once interrupted through a “Boo” from the target audience.

“Really? Really?” Sanders addressed the target audience, earlier than proceeding, “Literacy programs are bad? What Barack Obama said is they made great progress on education and health care. That was Barack Obama.”

“Occasionally, it might be a good idea to be honest about American foreign policy, and that includes the fact that America has overthrown governments all over the world, in Chile, in Guatemala, in Iran, and where dictatorships, whether it’s the Chinese or the Cubans, do something good, you acknowledge that. But you don’t have to trade love letters with them.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks as former Vice President Joe Biden reacts all over the Democratic presidential number one debate on the Charleston Gaillard Center on February 25, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Win McNamee/Getty

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who served below Obama, accused Sanders of misrepresenting what Obama mentioned.

“Barack Obama was abroad, he was at a town meeting. He did not in anyway suggest there was anything positive about the Cuban government. He acknowledged that they did increase life expectancy. But he went on and condemned the dictatorship. He went on to condemn the people who in fact had run that committee,” Biden mentioned. “The fact of the matter is, he in fact does not, did not, has never embraced an authoritarian regime and does not now.”

“This man,” Biden persevered, regarding Sanders, “said that in fact, he thought it was they did not condemn what they did.”

The feedback Sanders refers to are from a 2016 speech from Obama. During the speech, Obama did reward Castro’s efforts to supply schooling to Cuba’s electorate.

“I said this to President Castro in Cuba. Look, you’ve made great progress in educating young people. Every child in Cuba gets a basic education. That’s a huge improvement from where it was. Medical care—the life expectancy of Cubans is equivalent to the United States despite it being a very poor country, because they have access to health care. That’s a huge achievement. They should be congratulated,” Obama mentioned. “But you drive around Havana, and you see this economy’s not working. It looks like it did in the 1950s.”