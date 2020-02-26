Bernie Sanders Leads Among Democratic Voters on Who Can Best Unify the Party: Poll

Bernie Sanders is the ultimate candidate to unify the Democratic celebration because it heads into the 2020 elections, in step with a brand new ballot.

The newest survey by way of Reuters and Ipsos discovered {that a} plurality (22 p.c) of registered Democratic citizens felt Sanders used to be the number one candidate most-suited to unify the celebration, placing him two issues forward of Joe Biden.

Independent citizens put the Vermont senator and the former vice chairman neck-and-neck when requested who used to be best-placed to unify the Democratic celebration, with each applicants receiving 15 beef up on the factor.

When polling from each units of citizens used to be blended, Sanders polled 4 issues forward of Biden on the skill to unify the celebration, with 21 p.c of Democrats and Independents announcing the congressman used to be best-placed to convey the celebration in combination total.

But a plurality of polled citizens (22 p.c) stated they did not know who used to be the ultimate candidate on the factor of unifying the celebration.

The former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg used to be regarded as the unification candidate by way of 13 p.c of polled Democrats and Independents, placing him 4 issues forward of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and previous South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who shared fourth position.

At the backside of the pile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and billionaire Tom Steyer had been seen as the ultimate applicants to unify the celebration by way of five p.c and three p.c of the ones polled, respectively.

An extra 2 p.c of surveyed citizens stated “some other candidate” used to be in all probability to convey Democrats in combination.

Republican citizens polled on different problems for the survey weren’t requested for his or her view on who would ultimate unify the Democratic celebration.

The newest Reuters/Ipsos findings got here as Buttigieg argued all over the Tuesday evening number one debate in South Carolina that Sanders could be a divisive nominee.

“If you think the last four years has been chaotic, divisive, toxic, exhausting, imagine spending the better part of 2020 with Bernie Sanders versus Donald Trump,” the former South Bend mayor stated. “Think about what that will be like for this country.”

He later added, “There’s a majority of the American people who I think, right now, just want to be able to turn on the TV, see their president and actually feel their blood pressure go down a bit instead of through the roof.”

When requested who they might vote for in the Democratic number one election, 1 / 4 of Democrat and Independent citizens subsidized Sanders, giving him an 11-point lead over second-place Mike Bloomberg.

Biden polled in 3rd position with 13 p.c of the projected vote, whilst Warren and Buttigieg got here in fourth position having picked up simply eight p.c beef up amongst the ones puzzled.

The Reuters/Ipsos ballot used to be carried out between February 19 – 25 and surveyed a pattern of four,439 adults—together with 1,808 registered Democratic citizens and 334 Independent citizens.

Pollsters put the survey’s margin of error amongst Democrats at 2.6 p.c and six.1 p.c with registered Independent citizens.