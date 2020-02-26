Bernie Sanders Calls Israel’s Netanyahu a ‘Reactionary Racist’, Says He’d Consider Moving Embassy Back to Tel Aviv

Senator Bernie Sanders known as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “reactionary racist” all over the Democratic number one presidential debate on Tuesday.

Sanders made the remark after he used to be requested a query about grievance from some fellow Jews who say he isn’t supportive sufficient of Israel and concern that he would transfer the U.S. embassy in Israel again to Tel Aviv. The Trump management controversially moved it to Jerusalem in 2018.

“The answer is it’s something we would take into consideration,” stated Sanders. “But here’s the point, I am very proud of being Jewish. I actually lived in Israel for some months. But what I happen to believe is that right now sadly, tragically in Israel through Bibi Netanyahu, you have a reactionary racist who is now running that country.”

Sanders went on to give an explanation for that he feels Netanyahu has brought about struggling for Palestinians, whilst insisting that supporting Israel may be a precedence in spite of what he might recall to mind their top minister.

“I happen to believe that what our foreign policy in the Middle East should be about is absolutely protecting the independence and security of Israel,” Sanders stated. “But you cannot ignore the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

“To answer your question,” added Sanders “That [a decision on the embassy] will come within the context of bringing nations together in the Middle East.”

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks all over the Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina on February 25, 2020.

Win McNamee/Getty

The feedback about Netanyahu precipitated cheers from some within the crowd however are most probably to elicit a extra blended reaction in different places.

Sanders has deemed Netanyahu a “racist” up to now, whilst expressing considerations over Israel’s remedy of Palestinians.

Some concern that Sanders’ place may in the end undermine the sturdy courting between Israel and the United States, which has taken position over the process many many years thru each Republican and Democratic administrations.

Immediately after the talk, the query itself used to be blasted via some revolutionary Jews who’ve crucial perspectives on Israeli govt insurance policies.

“Poll after poll shows that a majority of American Jews are highly critical of Israeli policies towards the Palestinians,” stated IfNotNow co-founder Dani Moscovitch in a commentary. “[Debate moderator] Major Garrett’s question tonight made an antisemitic and incorrect assumption.”

If elected, Sanders will be the first Jewish U.S. president. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who may be Jewish, used to be requested to weigh in at the identical factor in an instant after Sanders gave his solution.

“Number one, you can’t move the embassy back, we should not have done it without getting something from the Israeli government, but it was done, and you’re gonna have to leave it there,” stated Bloomberg. “Number two, the only solution here is a two-state solution. The Palestinians have to be accommodated.”

“The real problem is you have two groups of people here, both of whom believe that God gave them the same piece of land, and the answer is obviously to split it up,” Bloomberg added.