All The Songs From The Netflix Series “I Am Not Okay With This”

Like its sister display The End of the F***ing World (which has the similar director and springs from the similar graphic novelist), I Am Not Okay With This has an excellent and eclectic soundtrack, which incorporates the whole thing from Captain Beefheart to Roxette, in addition to tracks from The Kinks, Pixies, Cults, Roxy Music or even Bonnie Tyler.

As with The End of the F***ing World, former Blur member Graham Coxon additionally supplies various new songs for this new Netflix collection. He and singer Tatyana Richaud have teamed as much as shape Bloodwitch, the fictitious band in I Am Not Okay With This that Stanley (performed by way of Wyatt Oleff) is obsessive about, whose songs seem at the soundtrack of the display and feature now been launched onto Spotify.

All the songs from I Am Not Okay With This on Netflix

Episode 1

The Kinks – “I’m Not Like Everybody Else”: Opening. Sydney (Sophia Lillis) will get off the busShirley Ellis – “I See It, I Like It, I Want It”: Sydney presented us to DinaConnie Conway – “I Should Not Be Seeing You”: Sydney and her brother Liam (Aidan Wojtak-Hissong) move to the grocerBloodwitch – “Fly”: Sydney places headphones onCults – “Bad Things”: End credit music

Sydney and Stanley spend various scenes in “I Am Not Okay With This” paying attention to tune within the automobile

Netflix

Episode 2

Thunderboots – “I Remember Lucy”: Opening musicBloodwitch – “Hey Little Girl”: Stanley choices up Sydney in his carMidnight Sister – “Clown”: Sydney throws stones by way of the railway lineBloodwitch – “Vanilla Skin”: Sydney asks about Stanley’s “clients”Roger Miller – “Chug-A-Lug”: Sydney and Stanley move to the grocery storeKaren Dalton – “Something on Your Mind”: Sydney tries marijuana for the primary time.Andrea Litkei & Ervin Litkei – “Little Girl”: Sydney wonders whether or not she likes Stanley on the soccer recreationCaptain Beefheart & His Magic Band – “I’m Glad”: Sydney and Stanley smoke marijuana in Stanley’s bed room

Episode 3

The Windbreakers – “All That Stuff”: Maggie offers Dina a loose lunchPaul Young – “Every Time You Go Away”: Sydney and Liam bury Banana the hedgehogNervous Norvus – “I Wish I Was a Monkey”: Sydney writes in her diaryThe Lemon Twigs – “As Long As We’re Together”: Sydney and Dina have a center to heartNZCA Lines – “Two Hearts”: Sydney and Dina input the partyRick Springfield – “Jessie’s Girl”: Sydney and Dina dance in combination on the celebration.Extreme Music – “L.O.V.E.”: Sydney reenters the celebration after chatting with Stanley out of doors about homecomingStud Cole – “Burn Baby Burn”: End credit

Episode 4

Prefab Sprout – “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”: Opening creditLittle Murders – “She Lets Me Know”: Stanley’s automobile hits one thing within the woodsBonnie Tyler – “Holding Out For A Hero”: Powers trying out montage

Episode 5

Peter & The Test Tube Babies – “Pissed Punks (Go For It)”: Sydney will get detentionSuzy Dickerson – “Don’t Tell Him I Want to Know”: End credit

Episode 6

Henry Hall & His Orchestra – “Hush, Hush, Hush, Here Comes the Bogeyman”: Sydney writes in her diaryBloodwitch – “Fly”: End credit

Episode 7

Mike Vickers – “Sunshine Superman”: Opening titlesPixies – “Here Comes Your Man”: Dina and Stanley get in a position for homecomingPaddy the Wanderer – “Tied Up”: Brad talks concerning the recreation and the way homecoming goes to beAztec Camera – “Somewhere in My Heart”: Dina and Sydney stroll into the danceRoxy Music – “More Than This: Dina and Sydney go for punch at the danceRoxette – “It Must Have Been Love”: Plays at the dance. Sidney refuses to dance to the song “on idea” and requests BloodwitchEcho and the Bunnymen – “The Killing Moon”: Plays after (spoiler alert) Sydney blows up Brad’s headDavid Marks and the Marksmen – “That’s Why”: End credit

I Am Not Okay With This is streaming now on Netflix.