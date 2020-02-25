Worshippers use knives to pop their own eyes of their sockets during huge religious festival in India
SHOCKING pictures display religious devotees use knives and swords to pop their eyes out of their sockets during an historic Indian festival.
The worshippers can also be noticed popping their eyeballs with knives during the Urs festival in Rajasthan, India.
The festival happened on Monday and noticed hundreds of Muslims shuttle throughout India to attend the historical six-day festival annually.
The eye-popping is a stunt which is a part of a religious procession on the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.
The festival marks the loss of life anniversary of the Sufi saint.
This yr used to be the 808th festival marking the loss of life of the preacher and thinker who died in the 13th century.
Other worshippers can also be noticed pulling steel wires via their cheeks.
It is well known in the 7th month of the Islamic lunar calendar with night-long making a song and dancing.
Men are believed to carry out the grisly acts of self-torture as acts of devotion to the saint.
Devotees additionally be offering prayers, flora and meals as donations to the shrine the place Chishti’s tomb lies.
All faiths are welcome to attend the birthday party which sees masses of worshippers waving flags and, in some circumstances, self-flagellating down the road.
They additionally recite Sufi poetry referred to as “qawalli” whilst the ones round them stick skewers in their tongues and cheeks.
Sufis dedicate themselves to specific saints, which is an idea different strands of Islam don’t recognise.
The religion lines its origins from the prophet Muhammad via his cousin and son-in-law Ali ibn Abi Talib.
