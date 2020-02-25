‘Wokeness Is A Cult. They’d Let You Die’ Over Identity Politics

Tucker Carlson mentioned on his Fox News program Monday night time that the unfold of COVID-19, sometimes called the coronavirus, may well be in part attributed to the media linking issues surrounding the scoop virus to bigotry.

Carlson blamed information shops like Slate and The Seattle Times for equating preparation for COVID-19 with racial profiling.

“For weeks the media told you it was wrong to worry about the coronavirus, a mysterious, highly communicable lethal disease spreading rapidly around the world,” Carlson mentioned. “If that concerns you in any way, if you think maybe we ought to take some steps to protect ourselves from it, then you’re a bigot.”

“Countless publications wagged their fingers in the face of readers, and told them it was irrational, probably immoral in fact to worry about the coronavirus than the annual flu,” Carlson persisted.

“Identity politics trumped public health and not for the first time,” Carlson added. “Wokeness is a cult. They would let you die before they admitted that diversity is not our strength.”

Newsweek reached out to Fox News for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for newsletter.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Recent information from the Centers for Disease Control display 53 showed U.S. instances of COVID-19 together with 39 U.S. electorate just lately returned to the rustic from the inflamed Diamond Princess cruise send which has been quarantined in waters out of doors Japan.

Coronavirus broke out at the Diamond Princess in February, in the end affecting over 600 passengers. Even despite the fact that quarantine measures had been enacted, confining passengers to their quarters, the unfold of the virus has led some to name the quarantine makes an attempt by means of the Japanese govt a failure.

“The quarantine process failed,” mentioned dirctor of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on the National Institutes of Health Dr. Anthony Fauci in February. “I’d like to sugarcoat it and try to be diplomatic about it, but it failed. People were getting infected on that ship. Something went awry in the process of the quarantining on that ship.”

Five of the U.S. passengers allowed to disembark from the Diamond Princess examined certain for COVID-19 whilst underneath federal quarantine at Joint Base San Antonia-Lackland in Texas.

“Given the high-risk environment the Diamond Princess Cruise ship passengers came from, I would not be surprised if we have additional cases,” mentioned Rear Admiral Dr. Nancy Knight of the CDC all the way through a Monday press convention.

COVID-19 has additionally unfold to international locations that in the past reported no instances. Iran mentioned Monday that 12 other folks had died and 61 other folks had examined certain for coronavirus.

“We will announce any figures on the number of deaths throughout the country,” mentioned Iran govt spokesman Ali Rabiei in a information convention. “We pledge to be transparent about the reporting of figures.”

Iran Parliament spokesman Asadollah Abbasi informed the Iranian Students’ News Agency {that a} majority of the instances originated with other folks illegally getting into the rustic from Pakistan, Afghanistan and China.

A map appearing showed instances of COVID-19 since Monday, February 24

Statisa/STATISTA