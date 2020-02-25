Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off on Bernie’s Castro Remarks, Says ‘There’s Nothing Groovy About a Dictatorship!’

The girls of The View persevered to rail towards Democratic presidential frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Tuesday, this time taking factor with the democratic socialist senator doubling down on his reward of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s literacy program.

“There is nothing groovy about a dictatorship,” host Whoopi Goldberg exclaimed at one level.

Sanders has come underneath hearth, together with via many Democrats, for telling 60 Minutes that it was once “unfair” to mention “everything is bad” with Castro’s regime. Noting that he was once antagonistic to the “authoritarian nature” of Castro’s executive, Sanders did commend the communist chief for launching a “massive literacy program.”

“Is that a bad thing?” Sanders puzzled aloud. “Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

After Sanders defended his feedback in a Monday night time CNN Town Hall— including that “teaching people to read and write is a good thing”—the hosts of the ABC communicate display all took turns blasting the Vermont lawmaker over his remarks.

Liberal co-host Joy Behar expressed exasperation over Sanders’ place, claiming he must have additionally mentioned that Cuba is “an oppressive dictatorship” the place the “quality of life is awful.” (For his section, Sanders did say that he condemned the regime’s imprisoning of political dissidents and that he’d been “extremely consistent and critical of all authoritarian regimes all over the world.”)

Conservative colleague Meghan McCain adopted up via pronouncing “this will not play well in Florida” if Sanders turns into the Democratic nominee, one thing co-host Sunny Hostin agreed with.

“That is not going to do well in Florida, a swing state for that Latino contingent,” Hostin added. “They are not going to forgive him for this position.”

“It’s a dictatorship,” Goldberg shouted in reaction. “There is nothing groovy about a dictatorship!”

McCain, in the meantime, insisted that Sanders providing reward of Castro or Venezuelan chief Nicolas Maduro is “no different than saying Hitler was a good orator.”

“It’s that insane,” she shouted. “It’s that bat-blank insane!”

After Behar added a Mussolini reference for excellent measure, Goldberg introduced it again round to evaluating Sanders’ remarks to one in every of President Donald Trump’s maximum notorious moments.

“There’s no way around that,” the Oscar-winning actress mentioned. “This is as bad as you-know-who saying there were good people on both sides. It’s the same thing.”