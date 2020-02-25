Who Crosses Paths with Randy Orton Next?

It’s the general Monday Night RAW sooner than the Super Showdown match in Saudi Arabia and the WWE is having a captivating time juggling the construct against that, Elimination Chamber in March and WrestleMania in April.

To get started issues off, lovers will see Brock Lesnar survive Monday Night RAW this night as he will get able for his WWE Championship fit in opposition to Ricochet at Super Showdown. The final time Lesnar used to be on RAW he reminded his opponent who he is going through when he hit the F-Five simply after Ricochet gained his fit in the principle match.

With Drew McIntyre looking forward to a fit with the WWE Champion at WrestleMania, is Lesnar poised to stand Ricochet on Thursday or will he get stuck taking a look too a ways forward?

Randy Orton took out Edge the day after his miraculous go back, and he then injured Matt Hardy two Mondays in a row. With each in his rearview reflect, what is going to Orton do subsequent? The Viper does not have a scheduled fit at Super Showdown, so lovers might see a brand new feud for Orton as he heads against Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch referred to as out Shayna Baszler final week after the “Submission Magician” attacked her a couple of weeks again. Baszler is scheduled to go into the Elimination Chamber to problem for a place at WrestleMania, however can both lady wait till then to sq. off or will see each flamable fighters cross at it this night?

Here’s the whole lot that took place at the February 24 episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE

MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS

Randy Orton Promo

After a recap package deal of the occasions of the previous few weeks, Randy Orton comes out to inform the group that he is really sorry for what he did to Edge.Kevin Owens interrupts Orton and says he is been dealing with different delusional folks on RAW—specifically, Seth Rollins and his workforce. But he has to place that apart as a result of he has an issue with Orton. He says that he feels Randy does not actually really feel sorry.Owens says he recollects looking at Edge retire. And now he may not get to percentage the hoop with Edge as a result of Orton’s movements. KO asks Randy why he attacked Edge.He says that Owens thinks he is aware of him, and Edge idea he knew him too.KO says that he is ill of speaking and needs to combat. Orton accepts, however no longer presently and leaves the hoop.

Angel Garza and Zelina Vega Interview

Zelina says their trade with Humberto Carrillo is sort of a chore. They need to take out the trash. She says that when Garza defeats his cousin, he’s going to come for the highest spot.