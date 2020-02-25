Who are the Moderators of South Carolina Democratic Debate? CBS News’ Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell Among Five Journalists

Tuesday’s 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina is the 10th of the marketing campaign season and can characteristic seven qualifying applicants of the 8 who stay in the race, in addition to 5 CBS News moderators.

The eight p.m. ET debate, which CBS News will co-host along the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, will characteristic a chain of community veterans: CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell, CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Face the Nation senior overseas affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, leader Washington correspondent Major Garrett and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker. The most effective addition to the candidate debate level from final week’s Nevada debate is billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, who certified after sturdy polling numbers in a CBS News/YouGov ballot launched Sunday.

CBS News’ are living post-debate protection set for 10:15 p.m. ET will probably be hosted by means of Elaine Quijano, who may be the anchor of CBSN’s Red & Blue program. She will probably be joined by means of political correspondent Ed O’Keefe as the two interview applicants and individuals of their campaigns for reactions.

The South Carolina debate comes simply 4 days earlier than the Palmetto State’s a very powerful Saturday number one, which former Vice President Joe Biden has touted as a make-or-break marketing campaign cornerstone after being usurped as frontrunner by means of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Steyer is ready to go back to the debate level after a CBS News/YouGov ballot launched Sunday confirmed he had risen to 3rd position amongst all the applicants amongst South Carolina citizens. The billionaire have been excluded from the earlier debate in Nevada and will probably be the most effective further candidate on the level for the reason that Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is not likely to fulfill any of the essential thresholds.

The debate can be a possibility at redemption for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who was once broadly criticized for his efficiency in the pre-Nevada caucus final week – his first ever on the presidential marketing campaign path.

Sabrina Singh, Bloomberg’s senior nationwide spokesperson, advised Fox News Monday morning that the billionaire candidate will tout his enchantment to moderates amongst the Democratic Party. “I think you’ll see a little bit more of a force with Mike, the race is coming down to Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders and we know we have to defeat Donald Trump in November and the only candidate who can do that is Mike,” she mentioned.

Eight applicants nonetheless stay in the presidential race however Gabbard has now not met the polling standards but for qualifying – she has till 11:59 p.m. ET Monday night time to fulfill the required thresholds. Under Democratic National Committee laws, applicants can most effective take part in Tuesday’s debate in the event that they gained no less than one delegate in the first 3 state contests or hit a double-digit goal in the CBS News/YouGov ballot.

Tuesday’s 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina is the 10th of the marketing campaign season and can characteristic seven of the 8 qualifying ultimate applicants in addition to 5 CBS News moderators.

NICHOLAS HUNT / Staff/Getty Images