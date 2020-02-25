When and How to Download Latest Fighter

Season Three of Dragon Ball FighterZ is right here and brings with it new characters to obtain and struggle as.

Kefla is the primary DLC persona in FighterZ Pass 3 and releases on Friday, February 28 for basic free up. However, if you wish to have to bounce into the struggle two days previous you’ll be able to acquire the Season Pass lately.

Check out Kefla’s gameplay trailer under and be informed when and how to obtain the newest persona in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Bandai Namco/YouTube

WHAT TIME IS KEFLA AVAILABLE IN DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ?

Kefla is scheduled to drop on Friday, February 28 however for many who acquire Season Pass Three can be in a position to obtain the nature on Wednesday, February 26.

The timing depends upon your console of selection. In the previous, DLC persona releases for Xbox One gave the impression round Three a.m. EDT whilst different console house owners have to wait a bit longer.

PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch house owners will most probably have to stay up for the past due morning or early afternoon on Thursday. We will replace if the timing adjustments.

Each persona in FighterZ Pass Three can also be bought one at a time for $4.99 or all 5 characters can also be bought for $24.99.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD KEFLA IN DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

To obtain Kefla, be certain that your replica of Dragon Ball FighterZ has been up to date to the latest model. Your console must replace the sport routinely, but when it does not, scroll over to the sport’s icon and press the choices button to your controller. Select “check for update” and the newest model must seem and obtain.

Follow those directions for each and every console to obtain Kefla when he is to be had.

On PS4, gamers can examine content material has been downloaded by means of doing the next:

Visit the Dragon Ball FighterZ web page at the PS4 Home Menu or Game Library.Select the sport and scroll down to the PlayStation Store segment on the backside.If you have got already bought the DLC, obtain the content material from the My Add ons segment. If now not, it is going to take you to the PlayStation Store.

On Xbox One, gamers can examine content material has been downloaded by means of doing the next:

Go to My Games and Apps.Locate Dragon Ball FighterZ and press Menu.Select Manage Game.Scroll the entire approach to the appropriate in this menu to to find and set up to be had DLC.

On Nintendo Switch, gamers can obtain the nature by means of doing the next:

Visit the Nintendo eShop.Search “dragon ball” and make a choice “downloadable content.”Scroll down to both acquire or obtain the DLC.

On PC, gamers can obtain the nature by means of doing the next:

Access your Steam recreation library and make a choice the sport you wish to have.Select Find More DLC in Store.Select the DLC you wish to have to purchase within the Store web pageGo again to your library and the DLC must seem within the middle beneath DLC.

Dragon Ball FighterZis to be had now for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch

What do you bring to mind Kefla in Dragon Ball FighterZ? Let us know within the feedback segment.