What You Need to Know About Bob Chapek, Disney’s New CEO

Bob Iger introduced on Tuesday that he is stepping down because the CEO of Disney. Bob Chapek, the latest chairman of Disney parks, reports and merchandise will step into the function of CEO as Iger’s successor.

Iger will stay part of Disney, as govt chairman, in the course of the finish of 2021. He has served as CEO of Disney since 2005, when he changed Michael Eisner. Iger’s accomplishments with the corporate incorporated the purchase of Pixar, Marvel Entertainment, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox. Most not too long ago, Iger spearheaded the release of Disney+, making the corporate a powerful participant within the streaming wars.

In a remark, Iger defined the timing for the transfer.

“With the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO,” he mentioned.

Chapek assumes the function of CEO after greater than 20 years at Disney. Before he was once accountable for Disney parks, reports and merchandise, Chapek led the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts department, which he was once chairman of from 2015 to 2018.

Under Chapek’s management, Walt Disney Parks noticed an competitive enlargement into new avenues of initiatives. The addition of Star Wars to each Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort was once his most up-to-date spotlight, with the advent of the immersive “Galaxy’s Edge” revel in. Disney Parks has long gone on to expand Marvel-related points of interest international, making complete use of Disney’s arsenal of highbrow belongings.

Bob Chapek, the brand new CEO of the Walt Disney Company speaks right through the willpower rite for the “Rise of the Resistance”

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Chapek additionally served as president of Distribution for The Walt Disney Studios, the place he controlled Disney’s distribution technique. The Studio has been specifically dominant on the international field place of work in recent times, with a gradual flow of Marvel blockbusters, Star Wars movies and animation spectacles. Chapek additionally served as president of Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment, and led the corporate’s infamous “vault” unlock technique, which grew to become house releases into occasions.