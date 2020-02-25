



HARVEY Weinstein was once as soon as price an estimated $300 million.

But his property have reduced dramatically in gentle of allegations of sexual misconduct and as Weinstein was once convicted of 2 counts of intercourse crimes levied towards him by way of two other girls.

AP:Associated Press

Hollywood manufacturer Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexually harassing plenty of girls[/caption]

But what is the as soon as capable film magnate price now? Here’s the whole thing we all know.

What is Harvey Weinstein’s net price?

The former movie manufacturer and co-founder of Miramax ia now price $50 million, in step with Wealthy Gorilla.

At the peak of his sucess, alternatively the magnate was once price an estimated $300 million.

Reuters

How did Harvey Weinstein make his cash?

In 1979 Weinstein introduced Miramax Films along side his brother, Bob.

They introduced the movie corporate the usage of earnings drom their a hit live performance promotion trade.

In 1989 Miramax had a step forward with Sex, Lies and Videoape – their maximum capable movie uet.

In 1993 Miramax was once bought by way of The Walt Disney corporate however the Weinstein brothers nonetheless excersised inventive and monetary independence throughout the Disney-owned corporate up till 2005.

The pair introduced The Weinstein comapny in 2005, an American Independent movie studio based totally in New York City.

Weinsten was once fired from the corporate in 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment.

The following 12 months the corporate declared bankrupcy.

The Weinstein Company's Highest Grossing Films Django Unchained The King’s Speech Sliver Linings Playbook Inglorious Basterds The Butler The Imitation Game Scary Movie 4 Paddington 1408 Halloween

What movies has Harvey Weinstein produced? Weinstein has produced a wealth of well known movies corresponding to Shakespeare In Love, Gangs of New York and Pulp Fiction.Meryl Streep as soon as jokingly referred to him as “God”. But his most up-to-date film Tulip Fever was once branded a crucial crisis. Weinstein has 328 credit as a manufacturer or govt manufacturer in movies and TV, in step with IMBb. He has been enthusiastic about financing different tasks. AFP or licensors Some of his largest hits come with: Gangs Of New York (2002)

Shakespeare In Love (1999)

Django Unchained (2012)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Sky Kids sequence (2001-2011)

True Romance (1993)

Emma (1996)

The English Patient (1996)

Scream (1996) and Scream 2 (1997)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Chocolat (2000)

Chicago (2002)

Kill Bill Volume 1 and a couple of (2003-2004)

Cold Mountain (2003)

The Aviator (2004)

Sin City (2005)

The Reader (2008)

The King’s Speech (2010)

Paddington (2014)









