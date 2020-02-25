Warren Buffett finally swapped his flip phone for an iPhone





Warren Buffett’s a large fan of Apple, however he by no means had a lot (private) use for the iPhone—till now.

The Oracle of Omaha has, in the end, gotten rid of the Samsung flip phone he has proudly carried for years and joined the smartphone revolution. But, for now a minimum of, he’s now not the use of it like the remainder of us.

“I am now using—not very often—the latest model,” Buffett told CNBC Monday afternoon. “[But] I don’t use all its amenities like most of the people.”

Despite the entire bells and whistles and apps, Buffett makes use of his iPhone for simply that – a phone.

It’s a child step, however it’s a notable one. Buffett mentioned his flip phone is now “permanently gone”.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been attempting for years to get the 89-year outdated billionaire investor to improve his phone. Buffett didn’t reveal when he finally made the transfer.

He has, regardless that, been very open on his fondness for Apple as an funding.

“It’s an incredible company,” Buffett, an occasional Fortune contributor, says about Apple. “I should have appreciated it earlier.”

Apple has turn out to be certainly one of Berkshire Hathaway’s most sensible inventory holdings lately.

