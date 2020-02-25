Video Resurfaces of Michelle Obama Praising ‘Wonderful Human Being’ Harvey Weinstein After Sex Abuse Conviction

Video of former First Lady Michelle Obama praising convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein at a White House match resurfaced on Twitter Monday.

Obama’s remarks have been posted via Wojciech Pawelczyk who describes himself in his Twitter bio as a “video researcher and Trump supporter for Poland.” Pawelczyk additionally says he’s a video editor for War Room, the podcast headed via Steve Bannon. Bannon, who in short served as leader strategist for President Donald Trump, used to be additionally previously the top of the alt-right web site Breitbart News.

“Michelle Obama: Harvey Weinstein is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse (November 8, 2013),” tweeted Pawelczyk.

The video used to be culled from Obama’s remarks from the primary White House Careers in Film Symposium which featured visitors equivalent to Whoopi Goldberg, Gayle King and Blake Lively.

“I want to start by thanking Harvey Weinstein for organizing this amazing day,” Obama stated to attendees. “This is possible because of Harvey. He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse. The fact that he and his team took the time to make this happen to all of you should say something not about at me or about this place, but about you. Everybody here, here because of you.”

Newsweek reached out to Obama for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

In a video posted Monday via former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s video editor, former First Lady Michelle Obama will also be noticed praising convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein as a “wonderful human being.”

Scott Olson/Getty

Former movie manufacturer Weinstein used to be discovered to blame Monday in New York of two counts of sexual attack. Weinstein may just obtain a most of 29 years in jail for his crimes when sentencing happens in March.

Allegations of sexual impropriety started surfacing in 2017 when allegations in opposition to Weinstein from actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd have been revealed in The New York Times. After the allegations have been made public, over 80 ladies accused Weinstein of sexual impropriety or attack.

In a 2017 joint remark, Barack and Michelle Obama stated they have been “disgusted” via stories about Weinstein’s sexual misconduct.

“Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein,” the remark stated. “Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status.”

Weinstein have been a contributor to Democrats together with Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State John Kerry and Barack Obama. Malia, Obama’s daughter, interned at Weinstein’s movie manufacturing corporate in 2017.

Actress Annabella Sciorra, who had testified in opposition to Weinstein relating to fees he used to be acquitted of, stated in a remark that she and different ladies “can never regret” being vocal of their claims.

“I spoke for myself and with the strength of the 80-plus victims of Harvey Weinstein in my heart,” Sciorra stated in a remark Monday. “While we hope for continued righteous outcomes that bring absolute justice, we can never regret breaking the silence. For in speaking truth to power we pave the way for a more just culture, free of the scourge of violence against women.”