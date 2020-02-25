Tesco bakeries overhaul puts 1,800 jobs at risk

Image copyright

Supermarket massive Tesco is ready to chop greater than 1,800 jobs because it makes adjustments to bakeries in greater shops.

It stated that 1,816 bakery team of workers are at risk of redundancy, with the adjustments going down from May.

The store stated it could convert 58 of its bakeries so they’re going to simplest end pre-baked merchandise on-site.

Jason Tarry, the top of Tesco UK & Ireland, stated it had to “adapt to changing customer demand”, with fewer folks purchasing conventional loaves.

Mr Tarry added: “We know this will be very difficult for colleagues who are impacted, and our priority is to support them through this process. We hope that many will choose to stay with us in alternative roles.”

The company stated it could have 1000’s of vacancies to be had throughout its shops between February and May.