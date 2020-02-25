Student’s killer caught when he turned up at her funeral covered in scratches from where she’d tried to fight him off





A MAN has been arrested for the rape and homicide of a 20-year-old college scholar after he went to her funeral with her scratch marks on his neck.

Family and pals of Marbella Valdez Villarreal raised the alarm after the unknown guy behaved unusually as he approached and touched her coffin.

Central European News

Central European News

Subsequent assessments published his DNA underneath the sufferer’s fingernails from when she used to be making an attempt to shield herself.

The guy, known simplest as “Juan”, is now the high suspect in the killing and is assumed by means of her circle of relatives to had been harassing and stalking her sooner than her loss of life.

Juan had met Marbella in a petroleum station where she labored.

Prosecutors say he stole her area keys two days sooner than kidnapping her. He then took her to his area to rape her, then strangled her to loss of life.

Marbella’s frame used to be discovered 3 days after she used to be reported lacking on February 5 in an deserted space in El Tecolote, Tijuana, north-western Mexico.

More World News

'HOL FROM HELL'

Brit households PADLOCKED in Tenerife resort where two visitors have coronavirus

EVIL

Parents who made son kneel on pile of buckwheat so it grew into his pores and skin, jailed

CAUGHT IN THE ACT

Paedo, 41, 'caught abusing cousin, 12, right through circle of relatives reunion on secret agent cam' BABYSITTER FROM HELL

'Pedo' caught 'molesting buddy's infant on lap with flies undone' OUTBREAK

Coronavirus spreads to MORE European nations as fatal computer virus sweeps continent

AU NATURAL

Instagram type claims to have NATURAL 34KK breasts and hasn’t ever had surgical procedure





On February 14, the circle of relatives held a funeral which the suspect attended dressed in a T-shirt which had an image on it and the phrases “Ni una mujer mas” (not more girls).

Josely Ruiz, the sufferer’s cousin, stated: “He was with us in the funeral, he approached the coffin and touched it”.

Marbella’s homicide has sparked protests at her college, The University of Baja California, who’re tough justice for her killing and the various femicides like hers.

He is recently in custody going through fees of femicide. The investigation is ongoing.

Central European News

Central European News

Central European News

We pay on your tales! Do you’ve gotten a tale for The Sun Online information group? Email us at pointers@the-sun.co.united kingdom or name 0207 782 4368 . You can WhatsApp us on 07810 791 502. We pay for movies too. Click right here to add yours.





Source link