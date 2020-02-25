‘Strong sperm’ could impregnate women in swimming swimming pools, claims child protection boss





AN INDONESIAN Child Protection Commission (KPAI) head has claimed that women can get pregnant from swimming in the similar pool as males with “strong sperm”.

KPAI commissioner for well being, narcotics, and addictive ingredients, Sitti Hikmawatty, made the remark right through an interview with Tribun information, announcing that women will have to workout warning.

She mentioned: “There is an especially strong type of male sperm that may cause […] pregnancy in a swimming pool,”

“Even without penetration, men may become sexually excited [by women in the pool] and ejaculate, therefore causing a pregnancy.”

She went on to mention that his form of being pregnant was once much more likely to occur if the women in query had reached an age of being sexually lively.

“If women are in a phase where they are sexually active, [such a pregnancy] may occur. No one knows for sure how men react to the sight of women in a swimming pool.”

Sitti, who’s a school lecturer in addition to a most sensible reliable, additionally went on to mention that in america, women who killed other folks however have been going via PMS have been acquitted in their crimes, which was once additionally unsubstantiated.

Contraception in Indonesia It is very tricky to get correct birth control in Indonesia, together with the morning after tablet, because of the sturdy non secular and cultural taboo’s round intercourse in the predominantly Muslim nation. There is a sturdy “no sex before marriage” tradition even in city spaces, with single {couples} being too ashamed to shop for condoms for worry of judgment. According to the Jakarta Post, best 60 in line with cent of all sexually lively Indonesian {couples} have been discovered to be the use of any contraceptive in any respect in 2017. Condoms are best utilized by 3.23 in line with cent of Indonesians, the open sale of which has been underneath political fireplace for years to deter younger and single other folks from having intercourse. At Muslim comfort retail outlets throughout Indonesia, condoms don’t seem to be bought. One retailer in Depok, West Java, introduced the explanation: For the better excellent of the Muslims. In some spaces of the rustic condoms are best bought to married {couples} via legislation. Sex training isn’t taught in colleges and plenty of younger other folks record that intercourse prior to marriage is noticed as “a sin”.



Hikmawattys collection of unusual claims have been in an instant close down via the general public, together with medics and docs.

Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) govt Nazar advised Antara information company on Sunday that it was once “impossible” for women to get pregnant in a swimming pool.

“The water in swimming pools […] contains chlorine and other chemicals. Sperm cannot survive in these conditions.”

Many have mocked Ms Hikmawatty over the hazards of women getting pregnant right through the new floods that experience submerged town right through the wet season.

salam untuk KPAI pic.twitter.com/FZ33JpGqK4 — Ellisa Alma Raditya (@ellisaraditya) February 25, 2020

Give it a while. It would be the new customary. pic.twitter.com/Kg5e6Hb1CM — BNGPY (@BNGPY) February 25, 2020

Web comedian artist KomikFaktap was once fast to attract upon the scandal, changing the Jaws identify with AWAS (Bahasa for ‘be careful’ or ‘risk’) with a caption that interprets to “The importance of proper sex education”.

Others have referred to as for Ms Hikmawattys rapid dismissal from the KPAI.

#PecatSittiHikmawatty (fireplace Sitti Hikmawatty) was once the highest trending subject on Twitter in Indonesia over the weekend.

Yusuf_dumdum tweeted: “This is the dumbest statement, one that shames the KPAI. Commissioners like [Sitti] need to be removed from office. Agree?”

Another Twitter person, jr_kw19, wrote: “I’m baffled as to how the KPAI is still run by people who think this way.”

Ms Hikmawatty first attempted to shield what she mentioned, announcing it was once in response to a find out about, however later admitted that the find out about does no longer exist.

She now faces an ethics committee over the problem and has since apologized for her “incorrect statement” which she retracted on Sunday following the backlash.

She added: “I plead with all parties not to disseminate it further or even make it available.”

The KPAI itself has issued an reliable reaction announcing that Sitti’s remark didn’t constitute the group.

KPAI chairman Susanto wrote: “We hereby state that KPAI’s working out and angle don’t seem to be mirrored in the net information narrative.”

