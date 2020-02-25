Singer Duffy Says She Was Raped, Drugged, Held Captive

Duffy, the Welsh singer whose album Rockferry received the Grammy award for easiest pop vocal album in 2008, has been lacking from the general public eye for almost a decade. In 2011 she determined to take a spoil after liberating her most up-to-date album, 2010’s Endlessly. On Tuesday, she returned to Instagram to expose a horrific enjoy: She says she was once drugged, raped, and held captive.

“You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this,” the submit reads. “The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it.” According to TMZ, that is Duffy’s first submit to the platform since 2017.

Duffy stated she spoke with a journalist closing summer time, and that an interview is impending. “He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak,” she wrote. She does now not point out when the incident passed off, however says it happened “over some days.”

“The recovery took time,” Duffy wrote. “There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke.”

After remaining her notice, she added, “Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.”