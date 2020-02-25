Seth Meyers Unloads on Chris Matthews for ‘Deranged’ Bernie Sanders Attacks

As Seth Meyers put it Monday evening, Democratic established order pundits are “panicking” about Bernie Sanders’ dominance within the 2020 number one marketing campaign. And nobody is freaking out greater than his NBC colleague Chris Matthews.

Using “pundit math,” the Late Night host defined that as a substitute of successful each and every of the primary 3 contests, Sanders is in reality dropping. “That’s right,” he stated, “by winning states, Bernie is actually losing ground. You see, as all expert pundits know, you don’t want to win the first two. That’s a rookie mistake wherein you come off as needy, or as the kids would say, thirsty.”

But whilst even Sanders himself “bristled” on the recommendation that he was once the frontrunner after Iowa and New Hampshire, it’s simple after Nevada.

After breaking down how Democratic strategist James Carville has been “spinning out on live TV” over Sanders’ luck, Meyers stated that “somehow that wasn’t even the most unhinged response to Bernie’s win.”

This introduced the host to Matthews, who over the weekend when compared Sanders’ victory to the Nazi invasion of France throughout World War II. In flip, Meyers when compared him to “your senile grandpa screaming into the phone on FaceTime.”

“But somehow, this isn’t the most insane thing Matthews has said about Bernie,” Meyers added, flashing again to the evening of the New Hampshire number one when the MSNBC host “went on another deranged tear that had something to do with Communists executing him in Central Park.”

It was once “so incoherent,” he stated, that his co-anchor Chris Hayes needed to right kind his information on are living tv.

Matthews started that rant via announcing, “I have my own views of the word socialist and I’d be happy to share them with you in private.”

“Chris Matthews is definitely a guy who says he’ll share his thoughts with you in private and then talks to you in public for a full minute,” Meyers joked.

