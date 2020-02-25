Sabrina Ionescu Makes College Basketball History and Dedicates Milestone to Kobe Bryant: ‘It Was for Him’

Sabrina Ionescu made school basketball historical past by way of changing into the primary participant in historical past amongst each males and ladies to report 2,000 issues, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her occupation.

That the Oregon senior reached the ancient milestone on an afternoon when she spoke at Kobe Bryant’s memorial provider made the fulfillment much more poignant.

The collection of scheduling the “Celebration of Life” match to commemorate the reminiscence of the past due Los Angeles Lakers celebrity and his daughter Gianna for Monday, February 24 was once now not informal as 24 and 2 are the numbers Kobe and Gianna wore all over their careers.

By accident, Ionescu wears No. 20 and the importance wasn’t misplaced on her.

“It was for him [Bryant],” Ionescu advised ESPN’s LaChina Robinson. “To do it on 2/24/20 is huge. We had talked about it in the preseason. I can’t really put that into words. He’s looking down and really proud of me and just really happy for this moment with my team.”

The Ducks guard completed with 21 issues, 12 rebounds and 12 assists as No. three ranked Oregon defeated No. 4 Stanford 74-66 at the street, bringing her occupation tally to 2,467 issues, 1,041 assists and 1,003 rebounds.

The triple-double was once the 26th of Ionescu’s occupation and Oregon has gained every sport during which she has recorded at double-figures in 3 statistical classes.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Ionescu holds the report for consecutive crew wins when a participant information a triple-double in NBA, WNBA and Division I historical past.

Ionescu is 2 and 5 wins forward of former Lakers greats Magic Johnson and Wilt Chamberlian, whilst Golden State Warriors ahead Draymond Green is the nearest participant nonetheless in task with 23.

Despite fighting the flu, Ionescu took section within the crew apply in Palo Alto, California, on Sunday afternoon and then flew to Los Angeles with Oregon trainer Kelly Graves’ spouse to attend Bryant’s memorial.

According to ESPN, the duo then flew again to Palo Alto immediately after the provider on Monday afternoon, with Ionescu arriving on the Maples Pavilion simply 90 mins forward of tip off on Monday night time.

At Bryant’s funeral provider, Ionescu spoke of the connection she had advanced with the five-time NBA champion and his daughter Gianna, who have been killed in a helicopter crash simply out of doors Los Angeles on January 26.

“If I represented the women’s game, Gigi [Gianna]was the future, and Kobe knew it,” Ionescu mentioned. “So we made up our minds to construct a long run in combination. […] She all the time sought after to be informed and to cross to each and every sport she may—school, NBA, WNBA. Kobe was once serving to her with that as a result of he noticed it in her.

“Just like he noticed it in me. His imaginative and prescient for others is all the time larger than that for themselves. His imaginative and prescient for me was once manner larger than my very own. More importantly, he did not simply display up in my existence and depart—he stayed.”

Ionescu’s psychological energy will have shocked many on Monday, however Graves defined it was once not anything new for him and praised her center of attention and pressure.

“In true Sabrina model, she is going out at the largest day and largest second and shines shiny,” he said. “It was once in reality neat to see how arduous she competed this night, gave it the whole lot she had. She in reality has not anything left, I’m certain. I believe everyone were given a possibility to see who Sabrina is.”

Sabrina Ionescu speaks all over The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty