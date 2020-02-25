NBA Players Racking Up 50-Point Games at Record Clip After Bradley Beal’s Back-to-Back Nights

NBA gamers did one thing final season by no means noticed within the league when it had 11 other gamers rating 50 or extra issues in a sport right through one season.

But that used to be then, and that is now. So some distance, 10 gamers have scored 50 issues or extra in one sport this season, and a handful have completed it a couple of instances. Washington’s Bradley Beal changed into the 10th participant to make this 12 months’s record when he scored 53 in a loss to Chicago on Sunday. Then on Monday, Beal dropped 55 in a 137-134 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Beal’s efficiency on Sunday and Monday had him trending onerous on social media, and it made for the 17th and 18th time this season a participant scored 50 or extra in a sport. That’s in comparison to the 13 two seasons in the past, or the 16 final season.

Bradley Beal #three of the Washington Wizards dunks in entrance of Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks right through the primary part at Capital One Arena on February 24, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Photo by means of Patrick Smith/Getty Images

This season, the league has 4 gamers who’ve scored 50 or extra a couple of instances—James Harden (4), Damian Lillard (4), Kyrie Irving (2) and Beal (2). Atlanta’s Trae Young has scored 50 in a single sport, 49 in some other sport and 48 in some other. Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 50 in a single and 48 in some other. That way a overlooked loose throw right here or there, or a overlooked jumper, may have the league with 5 or extra gamers to hit 50 right through a couple of video games this season.

To put that into context, just one participant, James Harden, scored a couple of 50-point video games in each and every of the final two seasons.

Here are the gamers who’ve reached that mark to this point this season:

4 James Harden — 60, 59, 55, 54

4 Damian Lillard — 61, 60, 51, 50

2 Bradley Beal — 53, 55

2 Kyrie Irving — 54, 50

1 D’Angelo Russell — 52

1 Kris Middleton — 51

1 Anthony Davis — 50

1 Giannis Antetokounmpo — 50

1 Eric Gordon — 50

1 Trae Young — 50

Noticeable names lacking from final 12 months’s record are Steph Curry, Kemba Walker, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Curry used to be noticed at a up to date shoot-around, and he may well be somebody who may rating 50 on a sizzling evening.

The 18 overall 50-point video games is tied for 3rd all-time within the NBA for a unmarried season, tied with the 2006-07 season. So yet one more 50-plus evening this season will turn into the 3rd all-time.

Perhaps there’s no attaining the best-ever document for a unmarried season, nor the person document—the ones return to the 1960’s, when Wilt Chamberlain scored so much, and each and every evening reputedly.

The document for the league in a single season is 57, which took place in 1961-62. Chamberlain had 45 of the ones. No. 2 at the record is the next season (1962-62), which had 34 video games the place a participant scored 50 or extra issues.

Though this season most likely may not succeed in the document marks of the 1960s, the league wishes simply two extra other gamers to attain 50 or extra to have probably the most gamers to reach that during one season.