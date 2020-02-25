MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Apologizes to Bernie Sanders for Nazi Analogy, Saying ‘Senator Sanders, I’m Sorry’

Facing outrage over evaluating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Nevada Democratic caucus victory to France falling to the Nazis in World War II, Chris Matthews addressed the talk on the best of his Monday night time broadcast.

“As I watched one-sided results of the caucus in Nevada, I reached for a historical analogy and used a bad one,” the veteran MSNBC persona stated. “I was wrong to refer to an event from the last days, or actually the first days, of World War II.”

“Senator Sanders, I’m sorry for comparing anything from that tragic era in which so many suffered, especially the Jewish people, to an elected result in which you were a well-deserved winner,” Matthews endured. “This is going to be a hard-fought, heated campaign of ideas.”

The Hardball host concluded his apology via announcing he would “strive to do a better job” of “elevating the political discussion” within the coming weeks and months prior to congratulating the Democratic presidential hopeful on his “super win down in Nevada.”

Matthews then welcomed on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who lately counseled Sanders, to make the case for the Vermont senator’s candidacy.

MSNBC has come underneath hearth for its increasingly more unfavourable and demanding protection of the Democratic socialist lawmaker as the main has heated up. Even prior to Matthews made his unlucky analogy, the longtime host were blasted over his unhinged reactions to Sanders’ upward push.

Prior to Monday’s mea culpa, Matthews won complaint from his personal colleagues for his remarks, with MSNBC analyst Anand Giridharadas slamming Matthews on Sunday for likening Sanders’ win to a Nazi invasion, noting that Sanders had relations “murdered within the Holocaust.”