More consumers ordering food to cross, challenging fast casual brands like Cosi





Cosi, a fast casual eating place chain, filed for its 2d chapter with plans to reduce prices and shift its center of attention to catering beneath contemporary force from converting shopper eating behavior.

The Boston-based eating place chain filed for Chapter 11 chapter in Wilmington, Del., with belongings and liabilities between $10 and $50 million, in accordance to courtroom paperwork. The submitting comes after Cosi commenced a restructuring of its operations through final 30 of its shops in December and higher its emphasis on catering, in accordance to an organization observation. It in the past sought creditor coverage in 2016.

Cosi provides soup, sandwich, and salad mixtures for consumers who’re at the cross or searching for fast choices to dine. The submitting comes because the eating place business faces a reckoning of top debt ranges and over-saturation available in the market. NPC International, the arena’s greatest operator of Pizza Hut eating places, is claimed to be taking into consideration submitting for Chapter 11, Bloomberg News in the past reported.

Restaurants have additionally been harassed through new accounting regulations that require extra rentals to be recorded on an organization’s steadiness sheet, emerging hard work prices, and bigger festival from different chains as consumers transfer from dine-in to pickup and supply choices.

Cosi retained Jason Fensterstock as leader restructuring officer. In this function, Fensterstock will help with the improvement and implementation of its marketing strategy and the related projects, which is able to take into impact beneath the chapter restructuring, in accordance to an organization observation. This plan comprises cost-cutting measures and the outlet of latest places within the first part of 2020, the corporate mentioned.

Founded in 1998, the corporate identified for its oven-baked flatbread, provides breakfast, lunch, and dinner, in addition to muffins and catering services and products. It operates in places around the U.S. and Costa Rica, with plans to extend in Central America one day, in accordance to its site.

