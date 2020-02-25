Mike Bloomberg Reveals ‘Backhanded Endorsement of Obama’, Vows to ‘Defend the Banks’ in Newly Surfaced 2016 Audio

In a leaked audio recording from 2016, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg mentioned that his endorsement of President Barack Obama’s 2d time period was once “backhanded.” Bloomberg additionally mentioned that as president, he would “defend the banks.”

Bloomberg’s remarks had been uploaded to the public media web page SoundCloud by way of an nameless consumer the use of the display screen title “cancelgoldman.”

“I was a Managing Director in I.B.D. Strats at Goldman Sachs for 14 years,” cancelgoldman wrote on the audio publish. “The idea that Bloombergh will hold banks accountable or regulate us is utterly ludicrous. Ban Non Disclosures. Drop out of the race. Cancel Goldman.”

Bloomberg, who’s operating for the Democratic presidential nomination,

has spent thousands and thousands of bucks of his personal cash on marketing campaign promoting. One of the ones commercials highlights Bloomberg’s courting with Obama.

“A great president and an effective mayor,” the industrial voiceover says. “Leadership that makes a difference.”

In the commercial, Obama may also be heard to thank Bloomberg for his “extraordinary leadership,” going to confirm that he shared Bloomberg’s “determination to bring this country together to finally make progress for the American people.”

In his feedback from 2016, then again, Bloomberg mentioned he believed Utah Senator Mitt Romney would have made a greater president.

“The second Obama election, I wrote a great backhanded endorsement of Obama saying I thought he hadn’t done the right thing, hadn’t done, hadn’t been good at things that I think are important and Romney would be a better person at doing that,” Bloomberg mentioned. “But Romney did not stick with the values that he had when he was governor of Massachusetts.”

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg talks to supporters at a rally on February 20, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Bloomberg was once additionally captured as pronouncing that his first precedence as president can be to “defend the banks.”

“Well, to start, my first campaign platform would be to defend the banks, and you know how well that’s gonna sell in this country,” Bloomberg mentioned.

Newsweek reached out to Bloomberg’s marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Bloomberg spokesman Stu Loeser advised CNN in an e mail that Bloomberg’s observation about banks was once facetious.

“The opening line was a joke,” Loeser wrote. “In the more serious parts of the speech, Mike tells very wealthy Americans that they need to break their addiction to cheap money that’s exacerbating income inequality in America.”

Later in his speech Bloomberg mentioned, “But seriously, somebody’s gotta stand up and do what we need. A healthy banking system that’s going to take risks because that’s what creates the jobs for everybody.”

Bloomberg additionally referred to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in his remarks, implying that Warren was once “scary” as a result of of her modern insurance policies.

“The left is arising,” Bloomberg mentioned. “The progressive movement is just as scary. Elizabeth Warren on one side and whoever you want to pick on the Republicans on the right side?”

Warren reacted to Bloomberg’s feedback by way of saying a brand new webpage referred to as ScareMikeBloomberg. When the hyperlink is clicked, the consumer is redirected to a Warren marketing campaign donation web page.