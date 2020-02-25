Manchester United’s revenue falls by nearly 12%
Manchester United’s revenue fell within the six months to December, in large part as a result of the membership’s absence from this season’s Champions League.
Broadcasting revenue fell by 33.4% over the length, even though industrial revenue rose by 6.5% and matchday revenue remained in large part the similar.
For 2020, the membership expects its general revenues to be between £560m and £580m.
Ed Woodward, the crew’s govt vice-chairman, mentioned the crew had made “progress on our squad rebuild”.
