Manchester United’s revenue falls by nearly 12%

Manchester United’s revenue fell within the six months to December, in large part as a result of the membership’s absence from this season’s Champions League.

Broadcasting revenue fell by 33.4% over the length, even though industrial revenue rose by 6.5% and matchday revenue remained in large part the similar.

For 2020, the membership expects its general revenues to be between £560m and £580m.

Ed Woodward, the crew’s govt vice-chairman, mentioned the crew had made “progress on our squad rebuild”.

Man Utd make a choice older mascots to spotlight loneliness Manchester United annual revenues hit file prime of £627m

