Live Stream, Channel and More Show Info

Blake Shelton has a brand new individual to taunt and tease on The Voice. Along together with his same old goals, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, Nick Jonas is now at the record of coaches Shelton will most likely torment whilst all of them compete for singers at the 18th season of The Voice.

The coaches will likely be of their pink swivel chairs when the NBC making a song pageant premieres on Monday. Like at all times, the brand new season will start with the Blind Auditions, right through which Shelton, Clarkson, Legend and Jonas must vie for contestants to fill their groups.

“The Voice” coaches (l-r) John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas. Season 18 of the NBC making a song pageant premieres on February 24, 2020.

Courtesy of NBCUniversal

The coaches have their backs grew to become to every contestant as they start their performances. Only as soon as a trainer has pressed their pink buttons can they flip round to peer who is making a song. Once the efficiency is over, if a couple of trainer has grew to become for a contestant, then the coaches must convince an artist to enroll in their respective crew. It’s typically right through their “pick me” speeches when the gloves come off and Shelton, Legend and Clarkson’s playful contention rears its head. With the addition of Jonas, who is claimed to be as aggressive as the opposite coaches, audience will have to be expecting to peer much more jabs being thrown.

“There’s a ton of competition this season because Nick’s very competitive. They are all really competitive,” Audrey Morrissey, The Voice showrunner and government manufacturer, lately advised Newsweek.

The pleasant pageant between the coaches will likely be entrance and heart at the premiere episode. A sneak peek of 1 fortunate contestant’s audition teased the coaches pounding their Block buttons on the very get started of the season. The button lets in coaches to stop a contestant from opting for a “Blocked” crew.

In the clip, Jonas grew to become his chair for singer Nelson Cade III. Despite the truth that Clarkson and Shelton have additionally grew to become for Cade, it is Jonas who finally ends up getting blocked by way of Legend. “Nick, did you turn for him? Oh, oh, what happened?” Legend teased.

“You know, we’re going to talk later John. We’re going to talk about this outside,” Jonas responded.

Artists from in every single place the rustic will carry out for the coaches in hopes of being topped The Voice following Season 17’s winner, Jake Hoot.

The Voice’s two-hour premiere starts on NBC on Monday at eight p.m., whilst the one-hour-long continuation airs on Tuesday at eight p.m.

Viewers can are living circulation the display on NBC’s website online and app. The Voice will even turn into to be had for viewing on-demand every day after the display airs. Those with streaming platforms like Hulu +Live TV and YouTube TV too can are living circulation The Voice via their subscriptions.