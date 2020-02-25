It’s a debate that has been happening for generations—is gif pronounced with a difficult G or a cushy G? Well in spite of everything, two manufacturers have partnered to set the file directly on pronounce the phrase.

Ahead of National Peanut Butter Day (March 1, 2020), GIPHY, the house of gifs, and peanut butter logo, Jif, have teamed as much as settle the talk as soon as and for all. Jif, which is alleged with a cushy G, has created a restricted run of specifically categorized jars–with Gif proper at the entrance—this is now to be had on Amazon at just below $10 whilst they closing. With a tongue-in-cheek label, those collectibles can assist Jif lovers unfold the scoop that Jif must be all in regards to the peanut butter.

Gifs, stated with a difficult G, are the regularly shared looping movies that upload humor, tradition, and leisure into folks’s day-to-day conversations. GIPHY serves 10 billion items of content material in those conversations every day. The international’s first and biggest gif seek engine was once based in 2013 and lets in customers not to simplest seek for their favourite gifs however publish, embed, percentage, and extra.

“At GIPHY, we know there’s only one Jif and it’s peanut butter—if you’re looking for all the GIFs, there’s only one GIPHY,” says Alex Chung, founder and CEO, GIPHY. “If you’re a soft G, please visit Jif.com. If you’re a hard G, thank you, we know you’re right.”

While Jif and GIPHY stand in settlement, the thrill is within the debate, which has been happening for the reason that arrival of gifs in 1987. In 2013, the author of the picture document, Steve Wilhite, informed the New York Times: “The Oxford English Dictionary accepts both pronunciations. They are wrong. It is a soft ‘G,’ pronounced ‘jif.”

But seven years later, the talk continues to be ongoing. To stay all of it lighthearted, GIPHY has created a collection of jif vs. gif memes at www.giphy.com/jif.

Is it pronounced Gif or Jif?

“We’re teaming up with GIPHY to put a lid on this decade long debate and prove there is only one Jif—it’s creamy, delicious peanut butter, not a looping picture you can send to make friends and family laugh,” stated Rebecca Scheidler, vice chairman, advertising of Jif. “So spread the word like Jif on bread—Jif is peanut butter, GIFs are animations.”

The restricted version peanut higher is to be had on Amazon.

Jif

“Whether you like your Gs hard or soft, let’s all share some fun and let peanut butter unite us in saying GIF and eating Jif,” says Chung.