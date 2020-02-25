Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus a Day After He Tells Citizens the Virus Is Under Control

A girl wears a protecting masks whilst strolling alongside the aspect of a boulevard in the Iranian capital Tehran on February 24, 2020. – Iran’s govt vowed on February 24 to be clear after being accused of protecting up the deadliest coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak out of doors China because it disregarded claims the toll might be as prime as 50.

Iran’s deputy well being minister, Iraj Harirchi, examined sure for the popular coronavirus Tuesday simply sooner or later after he held a press convention to announce that the govt had the virus underneath keep an eye on.

Harirchi can been observed in a video posted to Twitter via FARS News Station, the place he admitted that he examined sure for the coronavirus pressure referred to as COVID-19, and that he was once separating himself as he began taking medicine. He additionally famous that Iranian well being government would achieve success in preventing the virus.

Harirchi’s video on Tuesday comes simply sooner or later after he stood at a press convention to discuss how the virus is being treated in Iran. He stated that the Iranian govt had 61 showed circumstances of COVID-19 and a dozen deaths.

Iraj Harirchi, Iran’s deputy well being minister, went on TV the day before today (left) to insist the Iranian govt was once getting the #coronavirus outbreak underneath keep an eye on.

Following his declare, hypothesis round the outbreak of the virus in Iran grew, and Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, a lawmaker from the town of Qom, which has been the nation’s worst-hit town via the virus, claimed that there have been 50 deaths. Hrirchi disputed this declare and said that if even a quarter of the 50 claimed deaths have been true, he would surrender. According to BBC, Farahani refused to retract his declare and famous that he had despatched a listing of 40 other folks that experience died to the minister and was once watching for his resignation.

According to Business Insider, as of Tuesday, Iranian officers said that there were 95 showed circumstances and 15 general deaths.

In addition to Harirchi admitting a sure check for COVID-19, a member of Iran’s parliament, Mahmoud Sadeghi, additionally admitted on Tuesday that he examined sure for the virus. “I don’t have a lot of hope of continuing life in this world,” Sadeghi wrote on his Twitter, translated via BBC.com.

Despite two other Iranian officers trying out sure for COVID-19, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani spoke to his country on Tuesday, regarding the virus as an “uninvited and inauspicious guest.”

“We will get through the virus,” he added.

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General held a press convention to talk about the virus’s showed numbers and referred to as the surprising building up in Iran’s showed circumstances “deeply concerning.”

“As of 6 a.m. Geneva time this morning, China has reported a total of 77,362 cases of COVID-19 to WHO, including 2618 deaths,” stated WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Outside China, there are now 2074 cases in 28 countries and 23 deaths. The sudden increases of cases in Italy, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Korea is deeply concerning,” he added.