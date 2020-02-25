Inside Mexican drug cartels’ vile ‘kitchens’ where sufferers’ bodies are dissolved Breaking Bad-style with chemicals





INVESTIGATORS have exposed twelve so-called “kitchens” utilized by Mexican drug cartels to dissolve sufferers the usage of chemicals.

The grisly websites had been present in Veracruz, south east Mexico, via a gaggle of greater than 300 family of lacking individuals who are suspected of being killed via gangsters.

The team, named the National Brigade of Searching for Missing People, discovered human bones along items of clothes or knives after two weeks of in depth searches around the state.

Drug gangs are stated to dissolve the bodies in their sufferers in plastic boxes the usage of chemicals – very similar to the process utilized in TV crime drama Breaking Bad.

One of the family, Juan Carlos Trujillo, stated: “The families in deep sorrow have left their homes for 15 days to search and try and find out what happened.”

One of the places is reportedly a farm situated within the municipality of Tihuatlan and referred to as ‘La Gallera’ which means ‘The Henhouse.’

Local government in the past searched the valuables that was once reportedly owned via the drug cartel ‘Los Zetas’ for 5 years even though family complained the hunt was once no longer thorough.

Another relative Mario Vergara stated: “This should be a shame for the Mexican state. They searched four times and they could not dig out all our relatives.”

The mom of a lacking sufferer Maria Herrera stated: “This is a calling to show people all the pain that they are leaving behind, we cannot stand it any more.”

The human bones are now underneath the Republic Attorney’s Office that has introduced an investigation to elucidate who they belong to and go back them to their households.

According to the Mexican executive, 61,637 other folks stay lacking within the nation.





