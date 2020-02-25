Hosni Mubarak dead at 91 – Ex Egypt leader who ruled for 30 years until Arab Spring passes away
Georgia Clark
I have been an independent financial adviser for over 11 years in the city and in recent years turned my experience in finance and passion for journalism into a full time role. I perform analysis of Companies and publicize valuable information for shareholder community.
Address: 4591 Red Hawk Road, Alexandria, MN 56308, USA
Phone: (+1) 320-762-2338
Email: georgiaclark@newsparliament.com
Latest posts by Georgia Clark (see all)
- Coronavirus clusters could explode all over Europe like in Italy, EU admits… but still refuses to bring in border checks - February 25, 2020
- Hosni Mubarak dead at 91 –Ex Egypt leader who ruled for 30 years until Arab Spring passes away - February 25, 2020
- Coronavirus – Tenerife hotel with 1,000 inside ‘surrounded by quarantine cops’ after Italian tourist tests positive - February 25, 2020
FORMER Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak has died elderly 91, it’s been reported.
His circle of relatives previous stated he underwent surgical treatment at the weekend with out giving additional main points.
He ruled Egypt for 30 years prior to he used to be compelled to step down on February 11, 2011 because of the January 25 revolution.
Before turning into president, Mubarak used to be a commander within the Egyptian Air Force from 1972-1975. Mubarak assumed presidency following the assassination of former President Anwar Sadat, with whom he served as vice-president.
More to practice…