Hosni Mubarak dead at 91 – Ex Egypt leader who ruled for 30 years until Arab Spring passes away
Hosni Mubarak dead at 91 – Ex Egypt leader who ruled for 30 years until Arab Spring passes away

Georgia Clark

Georgia Clark

FORMER Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak has died elderly 91, it’s been reported.

His circle of relatives previous stated he underwent surgical treatment at the weekend with out giving additional main points.

He ruled Egypt for 30 years prior to he used to be compelled to step down on February 11, 2011 because of the January 25 revolution.

Before turning into president, Mubarak used to be a commander within the Egyptian Air Force from 1972-1975. Mubarak assumed presidency following the assassination of former President Anwar Sadat, with whom he served as vice-president.

More to practice…

 



