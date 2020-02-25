Here were last year’s most overpaid CEOs





When it involves disparity between government salaries and the ones of the team of workers, no person can best Oracle.

A brand new learn about of America’s most overpaid CEOs from As You Sow presentations the tech corporate firmly atop the record, with Mark Hurd (who gave up the ghost in October, 2019) and Safra Catz being indexed because the executives with the widest pay hole. Oracle is the one corporate to be indexed in each and every ‘overpaid CEO’ learn about the non-profit has put out since 2015.

Hurd and Katz took in additional than $216.Five million in 2019, in comparison to a mean employee wage simply shy of $88,000. That ended in a CEO to employee pay ratio of one,205 to at least one.

Only two firms – Disney and Oracle – are making their 2d consecutive look at the record. Disney’s Iger moved from 6th position to 3rd this yr. (Iger’s wage has been within the information extra as Walt Disney’s grandniece has been vocally protesting his repayment ranges.)

Beyond that specialize in CEO’s pay, the record took pension and fund managers to process for permitting what it known as “excessive compensation.”

“Regression analysis showed that 15 of the most overpaid CEOs on our list each had compensation that was at least $20 million higher than if their pay had been properly aligned with performance,” the record mentioned. “Of these CEOs, one received compensation that was $200 million above what the performance of the company justified, another one was $100 million above what it should have been based on TSR, and two others more than $50 million higher.”

Here’s a take a look at the record’s score of the 10 most overpaid CEOs in America:

Mark V. Hurd & Safra A. Catz, Oracle Corporation

Salary: $216,577,356 (Median worker pay: $89,887) Joseph M. Hogan, Align Technology Inc

Salary: $41,758,338 (Median worker pay: $13,180) Robert Iger, Walt Disney Company

Salary: $65,645,214 (Median worker pay: $46,127) David M. Zaslav, Discovery

Salary: $129,499,005 (Median worker pay: $85,704) Jeffrey Ok. Storey, CenturyLink Inc.

Salary: $35,655,646 (Median worker pay: $68,674) Daniel H. Schulman, PayPal Holdings Inc

Salary: $37,764,588 (Median worker pay: $69,600) Arthur Peck, Gap Inc.

Salary: $20,793,939 (Median worker pay: $5,831) Stephen MacMillan, Hologic Inc

Salary: $42,040,142 (Median worker pay: $87,845) Brian R. Niccol, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

Salary: $33,520,940 (Median worker pay: $13,779) Giovanni G. Visentin, Xerox Corporation

Salary: $23,459,003 (Median worker pay: $43,953)

