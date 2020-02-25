Great Australian Bight: Equinor abandons controversial oil drilling plans

Image copyright

Oil massive Equinor has deserted controversial plans to drill within the Great Australian Bight in a transfer hailed by way of environmentalists as a “huge win”.

The Norwegian company was once granted approval ultimate December to start out exploratory drills in seas off South Australia.

But on Tuesday it instructed regulators the plan was once “not commercially competitive” in comparison to different choices.

Australia’s govt mentioned the withdrawal was once disappointing.

The Great Australian Bight, a stretch of sea coast in South Australia, is alleged to be some of the unspoiled marine environments on the planet.

Equinor is now the 3rd oil and gasoline corporate to have deserted proposals for drilling within the space since 2016, after competition BP and Chevron.

The shareholders combating to make oil companies greener

The resolution has been welcomed by way of environmental activists and a few lawmakers who had argued that oil and gasoline extraction would threaten flora and fauna and the local weather.

Equinor had confronted opposition to the plan from many of us in the area people, in addition to some investor backlash.

Australia’s govt mentioned many of us would see the corporate’s withdrawal as “extremely disappointing” for financial causes.

Resources Minister Keith Pitt added the country remained dedicated to encouraging new drilling proposals in its waters.

“The Bight basin remains one of Australia’s frontier basins and any proposals for new oil and gas fields in this area will be assessed fairly and independently,” he mentioned.