Furious Thomas Markle slams Meghan and Prince Harry for ‘insulting’ the Queen and Brits over royal brand row





FUMING Thomas Markle has slammed Meghan and Harry for “insulting” the Queen over their Sussex Royal brand row.

The dad hit out at his daughter in a livid outburst after she and Harry have been compelled to substantiate they’d now not use the phrase Royal after quitting the Firm.

Speaking to TMZ from close to his house in Mexico, Markle blasted: “I’m very dissatisfied with Harry and Meghan at this time.

“[They] don’t have a right to speak to the Queen the way they’ve spoken to her. I think it’s an insult to the Queen and the British people.”

Markle, who has many times slammed the couple after being kept away from from their marriage ceremony in 2018, went on to mention Meghan and “dumped” him and is now “dumping the royal family”.

It comes after he warned he’ll stay benefiting from the Megxit row as he begged Meghan to touch him.

ROYAL ROW

The royal row erupted remaining week when the couple have been compelled to ditch their Sussex Royal brand when the Queen employed best attorneys to prohibit it.

Pals stated that Meghan believed there used to be no criminal comeback for the Queen in the event that they persevered to make use of the time period after quitting on March 31.

But her and Harry later launched a long commentary on their web site on Friday evening the place they showed they wouldn’t be the use of the phrase “royal”.

The couple additionally looked as if it would throw a perceived dig at being handled otherwise from different running royals, together with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

And the bombshell commentary identified that whilst now not in a position to make use of the phrase royal, Prince Harry would stay sixth-in-line to the throne.

RETURN TO UK

Harry and Meghan are because of go back to the UK to finish their remaining royal engagements earlier than their March 31 time limit.

The first go back to royal tasks for Meghan might be on March 5, with the couple heading to the Endeavour Fund awards in London.

As a part of the busy six engagements in 11 days, Harry, 35, is predicted to wait the opening of the Silverstone Experience – a Brit motor racing museum – with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton on March 6.

And the subsequent day, he’ll be joined through spouse Meghan, 38, for the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall.

Meghan is then set to revel in a solo day out on March eight when the former actress will mark International Women’s Day, on the other hand main points of the match are but to be introduced.

And the couple’s ultimate engagement on March nine will see them sign up for the Royal Family, together with the Queen, for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

It comes after Harry and Meghan axed their 15 UK workforce, of their surest signal they’re going to by no means go back to Britain to are living.

The couple, who’re lately residing in an £8million mansion on Vancouver Island, were allowed to stay their HRH titles however were compelled to just accept that they are going to now not use them publicly as they tout for industry round the globe.

Under the phrases of the Mexit deal, they have got agreed to pay off the £2.4million of taxpayers’ cash used to refurbish their Frogmore Cottage house in Windsor.

Harry and Meghan should additionally pay a business hire for the house of round £30,000 a month.

