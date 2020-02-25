Former Trump Presidential Opponent Joe Walsh Backs Bernie Sanders, Tells GOP ‘I’d Rather Have a Socialist Than a Con Man’

Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh, who ended his long-shot GOP presidential number one problem previous this month, chastised “never Trump” contributors of his birthday celebration for balking at a attainable Bernie Sanders nomination.

Walsh, who was once probably the most outspoken Republican number one challenger to Trump’s reelection marketing campaign sooner than throwing in the towel February 7, penned an opinion piece in The Washington Post Tuesday telling fickle fellow “never Trump” conservatives that he’ll beef up whoever the Democrats nominate in July. The former Illinois GOP lawmaker advised different Republicans taking a stand towards the birthday celebration’s popular backing of Trump will have to “prove to the world that you’re a principled conservative.” Walsh stated that whilst Sanders is a ways from his appreciated Trump challenger come November, the modern Vermont senator continues to be higher than every other 4 years beneath the present president.

To end up his “never Trump” credentials, Walsh stated that if Sanders in the end turns into the Democratic nominee, “I won’t just vote for him, I’ll campaign for him.”

“No, never-Trump isn’t an official designation. It’s not (yet) a political party. It’s not a club with bylaws,” Walsh wrote Tuesday. “But it is an idea. It means that President Trump — his impeachable conduct, his nonstop racist jabs, his tariffs, his nepotism, his knee-jerk foreign policy and his insistence on turning the presidency into a cult of personality — is the real bridge too far, not Sen. Sanders.”

Walsh specifically criticized right-wing media determine Erick Erickson and different longtime “never Trump” conservatives like Bill Kristol for claiming they might again someone towards Trump — someone however Sanders, this is. On Monday, Kristol suggested former President Barack Obama to marketing campaign for his “loyal VP” Joe Biden in South Carolina with the intention to take down Sanders’ front-runner candidacy.

“I hate to break it to you, but if you’re really never-Trump, then you know there’s no except-if-he’s-a-socialist footnote. There’s no but-she’s-way-too-professor-ish clause. Nothing in the fine print says the only acceptable Democratic alternative is another arrogant billionaire,” Walsh wrote within the Post.

His opinion essay entitled, “I’m no fan of Bernie Sanders. But #NeverTrump means never Trump,” corroborates his outspoken Twitter observation which ridicules Trump’s polices as bigoted and big-spending whilst providing informal defenses of the Democratic applicants which he has conceded are all improper fighters. He continuously refers to Trump as a “criminal in the White House.” He additionally recognizes that he “sadly” supported Trump right through his 2016 presidential marketing campaign.

Walsh ended his number one problem towards Trump previous this month however former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld stays poised to stick within the race a minimum of during the March third Super Tuesday contests.

“[Trump] is literally the greatest threat to this country right now. Any Democrat would be better than Trump in the White House,” Walsh advised CNN as he introduced the tip to his marketing campaign.

Walsh endured this level within the blistering Post piece Tuesday, urging his “never Trump” compatriots to apply thru on their pledges to the Constitution. “I tried to run against Trump in the GOP primary, because I believe in this country … Because never-Trump means never. And I’d rather have a socialist in the White House than a con man.”

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 28: Joe Walsh speaks right through a debate between Republican presidential number one challengers on the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit on October 28, 2019 at Detroit Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by means of Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

TAYLOR HILL / Contributor/Getty Images