Fewer Than Half of U.S. Nurses Given Info on How to Respond to Coronavirus, According to National Survey

Nurse keeping a Coronavirus blood take a look at

photoguns / Getty Images

Fewer than part of U.S. nurses were supplied with the tips vital to reply to the coronavirus, a brand new survey confirmed.

Only about 13 p.c of nurses mentioned they’ve a plan in position to isolate sufferers and 31 p.c of their employers have non-public protecting apparatus to be had to them, the knowledge additionally confirmed. About 3,000 nurses took phase within the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United survey.

Patricia Gonzalez from the California Nurses Association informed NBC Bay Area information that the survey effects had been “outrageous.”

“I think the industry can do better and should be doing better,” Gonzalez informed NBC.

The California Nurses Association took to Twitter to put up the survey effects and admonish hospitals for his or her lack of preparation: “Hospitals can & should do better!”

Health division officers have already mentioned that the U.S. wishes 270 million extra face mask to get ready well being care pros. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar went earlier than the Senate after the White House asked $2.five billion to fund the nationwide reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. Azar informed senators Tuesday that “we currently have 30 million N95 respirators in the strategic national stockpile,” a ways quick of the “approximately 300 million [needed] for health care workers.”

The coronavirus, which originated within the town of Wuhan in China, has inflamed greater than 79,000 other people international and 77,500 of the ones are living in China, in accordance to the World Health Organization (WHO). More than 2,600 of the ones inflamed in China have died. The World Health Organization reviews that there were greater than 2,000 showed instances out of doors of China in 29 international locations. Of the ones 2,000 instances, 23 have died.

The United States has 35 showed instances of the coronavirus and no deaths, in accordance to the newest World Health Organization document. The Central for Disease Control mentioned that whilst “this virus is NOT currently spreading in the community in the United States,” that can alternate.

CDC officers mentioned that they be expecting extra instances to be recognized within the U.S. in coming days.

They mentioned that well being care suppliers and hospitals are beaten. There is not any vaccine to give protection to towards the virus and no licensed drugs to deal with it.

The CDC recommends “getting a flu vaccine, taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.”