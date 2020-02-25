Every Contestant’s Blind Audition Performance, Plus Who Made the Teams So Far

The Voice Season 18 begins on Monday night time at eight p.m. ET. Find out the entirety you wish to have to learn about this night’s display together with live-blogged recap and effects for who made the groups to this point.

A complete new set of contestants will sing their hearts out for his or her probability to win The Voice. The NBC making a song festival returns on Monday and kicks off with the first spherical of blind auditions, throughout which the coaches will select contestants to fill spots on their groups.

Who are the Season 18 coaches?

Nick Jonas seems on “The Voice.” Season 18 of the song festival collection premieres on February 24, 2020.

Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton, who is been with the display from the very starting, returns to his well-known crimson swivel chair on The Voice on Monday. Kelly Clarkson and John Legend also are again for the new season, and becoming a member of the workforce for the first time is new trainer Nick Jonas.

Who are the Season 18 mentors?

After all the positions on Team Blake, Team Kelly, Team Legend and Team Nick are crammed, the ultimate contestants will moreover obtain mentoring from a couple of hit artists. While Jonas has enlisted his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas to function his group mentors, songstress Ella Mai will advise Legend’s group, whilst Dua Lipa groups up with Clarkson and Bebe Rexha is helping the artists on Shelton’s group.

The season’s mega-mentor—a celeb artist who gives recommendation to all the contestants—has but to be published.

Once the display kicks off, we will be live-blogging the premiere tournament and recapping each and every contestant’s efficiency. Plus, we will be revealing who made it on a group throughout the first evening of Blinds. Check again in with Newsweek throughout or after the display for all of The Voice Season 18 premiere main points.