Don’t Tell Me to Be Happy About the Harvey Weinstein Verdict

As quickly as the verdict used to be passed down, everybody hailed it as a victory. Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance instantly held a press convention and started taking credit score for the conviction, pronouncing that Harvey Weinstein had “finally been held accountable for the crimes he committed.”

You would possibly consider Vance as the man who made up our minds no longer to prosecute Weinstein in 2015 when he used to be offered with a tape of Weinstein harassing an Italian style in a Manhattan resort. But it’s 5 years later, and now Vance is now not Mr. Friend of the Wealthy.

He’s became over a brand new leaf, or conversely has learned that he can’t escape with “special treatment for the donor class” anymore. Whatever the reason why, the man who sought a discounted intercourse perpetrator standing for Jeffrey Epstein and failed to pursue legal fees in opposition to the Trump youngsters is protecting a press convention to have fun his monumental prosecutorial victory.