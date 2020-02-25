Donald Trump Celebrates Harvey Weinstein Verdict by Slamming Democrats

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised the conviction of Harvey Weinstein, calling the decision a “great victory” for girls, prior to attacking Democrats for accepting donations from the film rich person.

Weinstein, 67, was once discovered responsible on Monday of first-degree legal intercourse act for the attack of former Project Runway manufacturing assistant Miriam Haleyi in 2006 and third-degree rape for the 2013 attack of former actress Jessica Mann. While Weinstein was once cleared of first-degree rape and probably the most critical fees in opposition to him, two counts of predatory sexual attack, he now faces a sentence of as much as 25 years in jail.

“I was just not a fan of his,” Trump insisted at a press convention in India throughout his two-day state consult with. “I knew him a little bit, not very well. I knew him because he was in New York. Not a person that I liked.”

Trump—who was once photographed with Weinstein in 2009 at an afterparty for the manufacturer’s movie, Nine—agreed that the responsible verdict “sends a very strong message” about sexual misconduct, however then temporarily introduced right into a tirade about his dating with Democrats.

“I will say, the people that liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved him. Loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him. And he gave tremendous money to the Democrats, and I guess my question is will the Democrats be asking for that money back?” Trump stated. “Because he gave a lot of money to the Democrats, and you know, it’s too bad, but that’s the way it worked out.”

While Trump admitted he didn’t know the “actual results” of Monday’s verdict because of his state consult with in India, the president, who additionally has been accused of sexual misconduct by greater than 20 girls, stated “from the standpoint of women” the conviction “was a great thing.”

“It was a great victory and sends a very strong message, a very, very strong message,” he added.

In an interview on Tuesday to advertise the documentary sequence Hillary, Clinton stated her earlier connection to Weinstein—who has been accused by greater than 80 girls of sexual harassment and rape.

She added that the Pulp Fiction manufacturer “contributed to every Democrat’s campaign—he contributed to Barack Obama’s campaign, John Kerry’s campaign, Al Gore’s campaign, everyone’s campaign.” Clinton added that the decision “really speaks for itself.”

“I don’t know whether that should chill anyone else from contributing to political campaigns but it should certainly end the kind of behavior for which he was convicted for,” Clinton stated, in line with Variety.

Other Democrats have stated their connections with Weinstein since 2017 after bombshell studies in The New York Times and The New Yorker uncovered a slew of sexual-misconduct allegations in opposition to the manufacturer and jump-started the worldwide #MeToo motion.

Since the ones first accusers got here ahead, many Democrats have donated the amount of cash they won from him to quite a lot of charities, together with teams that suggest for home violence sufferers. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) donated $5,000 to charity for the contribution she won from Weinstein for her 2012 senate marketing campaign.

Throughout the trial, six girls testified in opposition to the Oscar winner, maximum of them claiming he lured them into remoted puts to speak about their possible careers within the leisure business prior to sexually assaulting them.

Haleyi, who emotionally testified how Weinstein forcibly carried out oral intercourse on her at his SoHo rental throughout a meant trade assembly, advised CBS on Tuesday she was once “grateful and happy” with the decision and hopes her determination to testify will assist other people see the “reality of sexual assaults and sexual assault victims.”

“It was a huge relief that the jury got it,” she stated. “I felt just very grateful that they—that I’d been heard and believed. And, yeah, I mean, I’m still processing, I think. But, it was just a relief.”

Dawn Dunning, a former aspiring actress who alleged Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2004 prior to requesting a threesome together with his assistant, known as the jury’s determination “a huge victory for women.”

Weinstein, who’s these days receiving scientific consideration at Bellevue Hospital Tuesday after he was once led clear of Manhattan Supreme Court in handcuffs, nonetheless faces intercourse crime fees in Los Angeles for assaulting two girls in 2013.

“Just seeing someone so powerful taken down and being held accountable for his action—is a huge moment,” Dunning advised CNN. “I don’t look at this as the end of a trial, it’s the beginning of something bigger.”