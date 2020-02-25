Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down, Bob Chapek named new head





The Walt Disney Co. has named Bob Chapek CEO, changing Bob Iger, efficient in an instant.

The marvel announcement Tuesday makes Iger government chairman. Chapek was once maximum just lately chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Iger will stay chairman in the course of the finish of his contract Dec. 31, 2021.

Iger stated it was once an “optimal time” for him to step down following Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s leisure property and the release of Disney Plus streaming carrier in November.

“Did not see this coming — Wowza,” tweeted LightShed media analyst Rich Greenfield.

Chapek is simplest the 7th CEO in Disney historical past.

Susan Arnold, the impartial lead director of the Disney board stated succession making plans were ongoing for a number of years.

Chapek was once head of the parks, reports and merchandise department because it was once created in 2018. Before that he was once chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts since 2015. Before that, he was once president of the Disney Consumer Products phase from 2011 to 2015.

More must-read tales from Fortune:

—Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella talks about profitable again public accept as true with

—Does the co-CEO type in fact paintings?

—Should CEOs keep at the board once they step down?

—What occurs to an organization’s inventory when there’s turnover on the most sensible

—2019 was once the 12 months of the CEO exodus

Subscribe to Fortune’s Brainstorm Health for day-to-day updates on biopharma and well being care.





Source link