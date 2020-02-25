Dear Harvey, women’s words are finally enough





Good morning, Broadsheet readers! NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies at 101, ladies in leisure get promoted—however to not the highest, and there’s loads of that means in Harvey Weinstein’s verdict. Have a pleasant Tuesday.

– Guilty. Yesterday will indisputably pass down in historical past as a turning level within the #MeToo motion. The seven males and 5 ladies who served as jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s Manhattan trial discovered him in charge of 2 prison intercourse crimes and acquitted him on 3 different fees, together with essentially the most critical: of being a sexual predator.

Weinstein, who got here to constitute the blatant abuse of institutionalized energy imbalances between women and men, faces as much as 29 years in jail, in addition to a separate legal trial in Los Angeles. His protection legal professionals plan to attraction Monday’s verdict.

For some, that the one-time film magnate is in the back of bars, the place he awaits sentencing, is victory enough. But there’s any other triumph to say.

The details of the case—that there was once no bodily or forensic proof—intended it grew to become wholly at the accounts of 2 ladies, Miriam Haley, a manufacturing assistant who claimed Weinstein carried out oral intercourse on her by way of power in 2006, and Jessica Mann, an ex-actress who mentioned Weinstein raped her in 2013. The trial was once necessarily a referendum on a question on the center of the #MeToo motion: whether or not ladies with claims of sexual harassment or sexual attack will have to be believed or now not.

To ensure, the jurors’ resolution was once now not as resounding as it might had been; their acquittal of Weinstein on fees of predatory sexual attack prompt they discovered fault within the testimony of a 3rd girl, Annabella Sciorra, who claims Weinstein raped her within the early 1990s, and who took the stand as prosecutors attempted to ascertain Weinstein’s development of abuse. But find Weinstein in charge of rape (in Mann’s case) and a legal sexual act (in Haley’s case), the jurors confirmed that during those circumstances, what ladies needed to say mattered; neither sufferers’ later movements nor the passage of time diluted that price.

Their message runs counter to a perception that contributed to the giant downside of sexual harassment and attack going unaddressed for goodbye: that girls with such claims can’t be depended on—no doubt they are misremembering, no doubt they are out for cash, no doubt they had been too inebriated. It stored ladies from coming ahead, and it fueled disbelief of those who did.

The jurors’ message wishes reinforcing in long run instances, however on Monday it instructed us that on this pursuit of justice, women’s words had been enough.

