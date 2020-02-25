‘Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah Brutally Mocks Trump for ‘Butchering’ India Speech

Trevor Noah discovered so much to make amusing of about President Donald Trump’s first state consult with to India on Monday. But not anything gave him extra excitement than the mispronunciation-filled speech he dropped at greater than 100 thousand folks.

On the only hand, The Daily Show host recommended Trump for making an effort to “show the Indian people how much he respects them by trying to speak their language.” But then he added, “It went about as well as you would think.”

After enjoying a montage of Trump mangling just about each different phrase that got here out of his mouth, Noah almost fell out of his chair guffawing. “Oh man, even if that pronunciation was right, that facial expression was so wrong,” he stated. “That looked like the most exercise he’s gotten in decades.”

“Now, after Trump butchered nearly half the Hindi dictionary, Indian Twitter lost their minds,” the host added. “But to those Indians, I say, please, don’t be mad. Trump may not be able to pronounce Hindi words, but he can’t pronounce English words either. He’s an equal opportunity offender.”

On most sensible of that, Noah argued that it could have “been way scarier” if Trump was once swiftly fluent within the language. He then imitated what that would possibly have seemed like as most effective he may.

