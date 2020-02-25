Coronavirus spreads to MORE European countries as Switzerland, Austria, Croatia and mainland Spain ALL report cases
Coronavirus spreads to MORE European countries as Switzerland, Austria, Croatia and mainland Spain ALL report cases

THE corornavirus is tightening its grip on Europe as 4 extra countries claim cases.

Switzerland, Austria, Croatia and mainland Spain have grow to be the newest countries to be hit via the fatal virus.

Austria reported its first two showed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday – two Italians who lately arrived from northern Italy, Europe’s worst-hit area.

The couple, each elderly 24 from a the town close to Bergamo in Lombardy, drove on Friday to the mountainous Austrian province of Tyrol, which borders Italy, a health care provider treating them mentioned.

Officials have not begun to ascertain if the opposite two cases, Switzerland and in Catalonia had been inflamed in Italy, Asia or in other places.

The government in Spain mentioned mentioned a lady from Barcelona had examined sure for the virus after a up to date travel to northern Italy, which has reported greater than 280 cases.

On Tenerife, round 1,000 holidaymakers staying on the H10 Costa Adeje Palace are mentioned to were quarantined after a customer from Italy used to be showed to have the coronavirus.

Italy has now recorded its first case of coronavirus within the south after a holidaymaker fell unwell whilst visiting Sicily.

The girl, from Bergamo, were in Palermo sooner than her house area of Lombardy used to be lockdowned following an epidemic of cases over the weekend.

