Coronavirus spreads to MORE European countries as Switzerland, Austria, Croatia and mainland Spain ALL report cases





THE corornavirus is tightening its grip on Europe as 4 extra countries claim cases.

Switzerland, Austria, Croatia and mainland Spain have grow to be the newest countries to be hit via the fatal virus.

Follow our coronavirus reside weblog for the entire newest information and updates

AFP or licensors

People dressed in mask strolling at the streets on Milan[/caption]

Austria reported its first two showed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday – two Italians who lately arrived from northern Italy, Europe’s worst-hit area.

The couple, each elderly 24 from a the town close to Bergamo in Lombardy, drove on Friday to the mountainous Austrian province of Tyrol, which borders Italy, a health care provider treating them mentioned.

Officials have not begun to ascertain if the opposite two cases, Switzerland and in Catalonia had been inflamed in Italy, Asia or in other places.

The government in Spain mentioned mentioned a lady from Barcelona had examined sure for the virus after a up to date travel to northern Italy, which has reported greater than 280 cases.

On Tenerife, round 1,000 holidaymakers staying on the H10 Costa Adeje Palace are mentioned to were quarantined after a customer from Italy used to be showed to have the coronavirus.

maximum learn in global information

'HOL FROM HELL'

Brits trapped in Tenerife coronavirus lodge 'panicking' about children' protection

EVIL

Parents who made son kneel on pile of buckwheat so it grew into his pores and skin, jailed

CAUGHT IN THE ACT

Paedo, 41, 'stuck abusing cousin, 12, all the way through circle of relatives reunion on undercover agent cam'

LEADER DIES

Ex Egypt chief Mubarak who dominated for 30 years till Arab Spring useless at 91

LYNX DECKED

Wild lynx mauls circus instructor in entrance of horrified crowd all the way through merciless trick

BLOODBATH

Brit pensioner, 78, discovered soaked in blood after 'knife combat with Thai spouse'





Italy has now recorded its first case of coronavirus within the south after a holidaymaker fell unwell whilst visiting Sicily.

The girl, from Bergamo, were in Palermo sooner than her house area of Lombardy used to be lockdowned following an epidemic of cases over the weekend.

Do you’ve got a tale for The US Sun staff?

Email us at unique@the-sun.com or name 212 416 4552.





Source link