Coronavirus map: How far has the deadly bug unfold?





CORONAVIRUS has unfold throughout the globe like wildfire with dozens of latest instances recorded day by day.

Here is in every single place the killer bug’s deadly tentacles have reached.

There are lately over 80,000 instances of coronavirus globally.

And so far over 2,700 other folks have died from the sickness.

Which nations have the maximum instances of coronavirus?

China – 77,660 showed instances with 2,563 deaths South Korea – 977 showed instances with ten deaths Italy – 270 instances with seven deaths Japan – 160 instances with one demise Singapore – 90 instances without a deaths

Where else have there been showed instances of coronavirus?

Diamond Princess cruise send – 691 instances

– 691 instances Hong Kong – 84 instances

– 84 instances Iran – 61 instances

– 61 instances United States – 53 instances

– 53 instances Thailand – 37 instances

– 37 instances Taiwan – 31 instances

– 31 instances Australia – 22 instances

– 22 instances Malaysia – 22 instances

– 22 instances Germany – 16 instances

– 16 instances Vietnam – 16 instances

– 16 instances UAE – 13 instances

– 13 instances UK – 13 instances

– 13 instances France – 12 instances

– 12 instances Canada – 11 instances

– 11 instances Macau – ten instances

– ten instances Bahrain – 8 instances

– 8 instances Kuwait – 8 instances

– 8 instances Spain – 3 instances

– 3 instances Philippines – 3 instances

– 3 instances India – 3 instances

– 3 instances Russia – two instances

– two instances Oman – two instances

– two instances Afghanistan, Nepal, Cambodia, Israel, Belgium, Lebanon, Finland, Sweden, Iraq, Egypt and Sri Lanka – one case each and every

AFP or licensors

What has took place so far?

2020

February

February 25: Italy confirms its first case of coronavirus in the south, in the meantime Iran’s deputy well being minister is struck down via the virus.

Italy confirms its first case of coronavirus in the south, in the meantime Iran’s deputy well being minister is struck down via the virus. February 24: Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Afghanistan and Oman file their first instances of coronavirus.

Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Afghanistan and Oman file their first instances of coronavirus. February 23: Venice carnival and sports activities occasions halted in italy as officers showed 3rd demise.

February 22 : South Korea sees greatest spike in sooner or later with 229 new instances of coronavirus.

: South Korea sees greatest spike in sooner or later with 229 new instances of coronavirus. February 21 : Infection starts in Lombardy, Italy with 3 new instances.

: Infection starts in Lombardy, Italy with 3 new instances. Febeuary 20 : First South Korean coronavirus demise.

: First South Korean coronavirus demise. February 19 : Iran studies two deaths from the killer bug simply hours after confirming first instances.

: Iran studies two deaths from the killer bug simply hours after confirming first instances. February 18 : Russia bans access for Chinese voters.

: Russia bans access for Chinese voters. February 17 : China confrimes 99 new instances aboard quarantined Diamond Princess cruise.

: China confrimes 99 new instances aboard quarantined Diamond Princess cruise. February 16 : Taiwan sees first demise from coronavirus.

: Taiwan sees first demise from coronavirus. February 15 : US prepares to evacuate voters from quarantined Diamond Princess.

: US prepares to evacuate voters from quarantined Diamond Princess. February 14 : Egypt confirms first case, making it the first African case, and France studies first coronavirus demise in Europe.

: Egypt confirms first case, making it the first African case, and France studies first coronavirus demise in Europe. February 13 : North Korea imposes month-long quarantine on all international guests.

: North Korea imposes month-long quarantine on all international guests. February 12 : 175 inflamed aboard Diamond Princess cruise.

: 175 inflamed aboard Diamond Princess cruise. February 11 : World Health Organisation names bug “COVID-19”.

: World Health Organisation names bug “COVID-19”. February 10 : Chinese President Xi Jinping seems in public for the first time since the outbreak.

: Chinese President Xi Jinping seems in public for the first time since the outbreak. February 9 : Chinese demise toll surpasses SARS epidemic.

: Chinese demise toll surpasses SARS epidemic. February 8 : US citizen dies in Wuhan.

: US citizen dies in Wuhan. February 7 : Coronavirus “whistleblower2 physician, Li Wenliang dies from virus, in the meantime Hong Kong imposes jail sentences for somebody breaching quarantine.

: Coronavirus “whistleblower2 physician, Li Wenliang dies from virus, in the meantime Hong Kong imposes jail sentences for somebody breaching quarantine. February 6 : Malaysia studies nation’s first human-to-human transmission.

: Malaysia studies nation’s first human-to-human transmission. February 5 : World Health Organisation confirms there’s “no known effective treatment” for the virus.

: World Health Organisation confirms there’s “no known effective treatment” for the virus. February 4 : First case showed in Belgium.

: First case showed in Belgium. February 3 : China reported 57 new deaths, bringing its demise toll to 361.

: China reported 57 new deaths, bringing its demise toll to 361. February 2: The first demise from coronavirus outdoor China is showed in the Philippines, and the overall choice of suspected instances nears 20,000.

The first demise from coronavirus outdoor China is showed in the Philippines, and the overall choice of suspected instances nears 20,000. February 1: US denies access to international nationals who’ve visited China in the closing two weeks. Chinese government announce that 243 sufferers had been discharged after improving from the virus.

AFP or licensors

January

January 31: The demise toll reaches 200, and the NHS confirms the first two instances in the UK.

The demise toll reaches 200, and the NHS confirms the first two instances in the UK. January 30: Russia closes its 2,700 mile border with China as the choice of affected nations hits 23.

Russia closes its 2,700 mile border with China as the choice of affected nations hits 23. January 29: UK govt proclaims plans to evacuate British voters from Wuhan. British Airways suspends all direct flights to and from mainland China.

UK govt proclaims plans to evacuate British voters from Wuhan. British Airways suspends all direct flights to and from mainland China. January 28: The demise toll reaches 100, with just about 7,000 suspected instances. Japan, Taiwan and Germany verify that the virus has unfold regionally.

The demise toll reaches 100, with just about 7,000 suspected instances. Japan, Taiwan and Germany verify that the virus has unfold regionally. January 26: As the demise toll reaches 50, the French and US governments announce they are going to evacuate all voters from Wuhan in the coming days.

As the demise toll reaches 50, the French and US governments announce they are going to evacuate all voters from Wuhan in the coming days. January 25: Canada and Nepal file their first instances.

Canada and Nepal file their first instances. January 24: In reaction to a rising choice of inflamed other folks in Wuhan, Chinese officers order the emergency construction of 2 new hospitals. They are set to open this week.

In reaction to a rising choice of inflamed other folks in Wuhan, Chinese officers order the emergency construction of 2 new hospitals. They are set to open this week. January 23: Chinese govt suspends shuttle out and in of Wuhan, which has a inhabitants of over 10 million other folks, and Beijing cancels Chinese New Year celebrations to include the unfold of the virus.

Chinese govt suspends shuttle out and in of Wuhan, which has a inhabitants of over 10 million other folks, and Beijing cancels Chinese New Year celebrations to include the unfold of the virus. January 21: The US and Australia each verify their first coronavirus case. Scientists from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) start paintings on a vaccine.

The US and Australia each verify their first coronavirus case. Scientists from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) start paintings on a vaccine. January 17: The US starts airport well being tests on all travellers from Wuhan, as China studies that the virus has killed a 69-year-old guy from the town.

The US starts airport well being tests on all travellers from Wuhan, as China studies that the virus has killed a 69-year-old guy from the town. January 13: Officials in Thailand and Japan announce they’ve showed instances, and start to display somebody getting back from Wuhan.

Officials in Thailand and Japan announce they’ve showed instances, and start to display somebody getting back from Wuhan. January 9: The first demise from the virus is showed in Wuhan. The affected person is a 61-year-old guy who used to be admitted to clinic on December 27.

The first demise from the virus is showed in Wuhan. The affected person is a 61-year-old guy who used to be admitted to clinic on December 27. January 7: Chinese government say they’ve remoted the virus. They announce that it belongs to the coronavirus circle of relatives, which usually unfold by way of airborne droplets of fluid from inflamed folks.

Chinese government say they’ve remoted the virus. They announce that it belongs to the coronavirus circle of relatives, which usually unfold by way of airborne droplets of fluid from inflamed folks. January 6: Investigations via Chinese officers rule out the virus being hen flu, critical acute respiration syndrome (SARS) or Middle East respiration syndrome coronavirus (MERS).

Investigations via Chinese officers rule out the virus being hen flu, critical acute respiration syndrome (SARS) or Middle East respiration syndrome coronavirus (MERS). January 1: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies the Huanan Seafood Market, identified for promoting unique meats like snake and porcupine, as the most likely supply of the virus.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies the Huanan Seafood Market, identified for promoting unique meats like snake and porcupine, as the most likely supply of the virus.

2019

December 31: China signals the World Health Organisation (WHO) that a number of other folks in Wuhan, the greatest town in the Chinese province of Hubei, have reported flu-like signs.









Source link