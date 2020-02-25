Coronavirus: Gulf states suspend more flights

Image copyright

Gulf states have imposed more flight restrictions in an effort to check out to gradual the unfold of the coronavirus outbreak.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended all flights to and from Iran with the exception of Tehran.

Bahrain has suspended all flights to and from Dubai and Sharjah within the UAE till additional understand.

Oman, Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq and Saudi Arabia have already suspended flights to Iran after instances there.

Airlines world wide had been pressured to cut back flights as nations attempt to forestall the unfold of the possibly fatal illness.

On Tuesday, Dubai’s airport authority mentioned that it had suspended all flights to and from Iran except the capital Tehran.

Passengers getting back from Tehran will probably be screened, it mentioned. Customers had been advised to touch their airways in the event that they want to rebook flights.

In addition, the Kingdom of Bahrain has suspended all scheduled passenger flights to and from Dubai till additional understand, the airport authority mentioned.

On Monday, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain reported their first instances of coronavirus, all involving individuals who had travelled from Iran.

On the similar day Iran denied a cover-up over what number of there had died from the illness.

To attempt to save you the unfold of the virus, Iranian government have ordered the national cancellation of concert events, soccer fits, and closures of colleges and universities in lots of provinces, as a precaution.

The world airline business frame, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), warned on Friday that airways stand to lose $29.3bn (£23.7bn) of earnings this 12 months because of the results of the virus.

IATA predicted that call for for air go back and forth would fall for the primary time in more than a decade.