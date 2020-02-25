BTS Carpool Karaoke Preview Shows Okay-Pop Group Singing ‘On’ With James Corden

BTS will seem at the “Carpool Karaoke” section of The Late Late Show with James Corden on February 25. Anticipation for the episode has soared after a teaser for the episode was once unveiled, which has had just about 1.7 million perspectives because it was once launched on Monday.

The section sees Corden ask singers to “help him get to work” through accompanying him as passengers within the automotive whilst he drives to his tv studio. During the trip, the host performs one of the artists’ hottest songs at the automotive stereo and will get them to sing alongside whilst using round Los Angeles.

The one-minute teaser of the BTS episode, which was once launched at the professional YouTube channel of The Late Late Show with James Corden, sees the band giggling, shouting and making a song alongside to their new track “On,” the name observe in their new album Map of the Soul: 7. It concludes with Corden asking: “Is this your way of asking me to join the band?” and BTS shouting: “Oh!” in reaction, to which a upset Corden mentioned: “Uh…that didn’t sound too good.”

The newest clip has brought about a frenzy amongst BTS lovers (jointly referred to as the Army) on social media, with many sharing posts on Twitter with the time period “BTS Carpool Karaoke” and similar hashtags equivalent to #BTSCarpoolFEB25.

Fans had been spoiled with BTS content material on late-night tv this week, with the band additionally showing on a unique episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Monday, which featured their first-ever reside efficiency of “On” at Grand Central Terminal in New York City.

“James Corden having a whole Carpool Karaoke dedicated to BTS and Jimmy Fallon dedicated a whole “top manufacturing” episode for BTS having a NYC tour shows the proof language barrier doesn’t mean a thing because BTS are just that loveable and fun,” @mygbebe.

“To think in 24 hours we’ll also get a bts carpool karaoke????? im sick we’re really spoiled good this time,” wrote @kooksjin.

“Raise your hand if you can’t wait for Feb 25th to FINALLY see James doing the Carpool karaoke with @BTS_twt Legit me & ARMYs round the globe be like: #BTSCarpoolFEB25,” wrote @MaijaKoko.

“CANT WAIT FOR EVERYONE TO WATCH THE TONIGHT SHOW AND CARPOOL KARAOKE LATER AND FALL IN LOVE WITH BTS AND THEIR PERSONALITIES AND POSITIVE VIBES AND THE WAY THEY HYPE EVERYONE AROUND THEM UP AND CONSTANTLY JOKE AROUND WITH EACH OTHER AND JUST GENUINELY BE HILARIOUS AHH,” wrote @honeysyoon.

Last month, BTS joined the host throughout the studio as visitors on The Late Late Show with James Corden and carried out their track “Black Swan” (which could also be featured on the newest album) for the primary time.

They additionally performed a sport of hide-and-seek for the episode with Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher. The band contributors concealed in quite a lot of corners of the studio whilst Corden and Kutcher sought them out.

The band’s Map of the Soul live performance excursion within the U.S. and Canada runs on decided on dates from April to June this yr.

BTS appearing on the Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

