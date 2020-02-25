Brother of X Factor star fell to death into filthy ‘syringe and condom-filled’ pool in Ayia Napa as hotel owners jailed





THE teenager brother of an X Factor star drowned in a filthy hotel pool stuffed with condoms throughout a birthday party in which no one spotted his frame in the water, a court docket has heard.

Savvakis Georgiou Alexandrou, 18, died after slipping and falling into the water on the Kalypso hotel in Ayia Napa, Cyprus in August 2014.

Savvakis drowned throughout a birthday party at a Cyprus hotel in 2014[/caption]

A court docket heard {the teenager} slipped and fell into the swimming pool – and how no one spotted his frame in the water[/caption]

A court docket heard how there have been no lifeguards on responsibility and consuming alcohol was once inspired by way of the hotel at the day of the tragedy.

A father and son, who’ve now not been named, who reportedly personal the hotel were jailed for 4 and 3 months respectively.

Savvakis was once at the books at League Two soccer membership Stevenage FC and was once the step-brother Monica Michael – who gave the impression at the X Factor per week after he died.

Monica, who was once eradicated in week 3 of sequence 11, paid tribute to her step-brother at the display – who had attended her audition prior to his death.

SLIPPED AND FELL

She mentioned: “It was really hard to watch the show on Saturday without him and I just hope that he is at peace in heaven.”

The teenager was once collaborating in alcohol-fuelled late-night birthday party when he died, in accordance to native media.

Despite greater than a dozen other people being across the pool, no one spotted what had came about to him till a feminine swimmer tripped over his frame the next morning, it’s been reported.

At the time the swimming pool was once described as being inexperienced from algae and plagued by garbage that incorporated syringes, condoms and cigarette butts whilst Savvakis’ frame was once mendacity on the backside.

The British youngster had travelled to the birthday party hotspot together with his cousin once they had visited their grandparents in close by Protaras which was once only a few miles away.

His step-sister Monica Michael gave the impression at the X Factor across the time of his death[/caption]

Monica, left, poses with Savvakis who was once at the books of soccer membership Stevenage FC[/caption]

They had booked into every other hotel prior to shifting to the Kalypso the place the teenager drowned.

In a heartbreaking tribute, his female friend Mercedes Cole mentioned: “All I am able to say is I had the world’s best boyfriend and would do absolutely anything to be back in his arms MY beautiful angel.”

An post-mortem showed that the sufferer had drowned and that alcohol use was once a contributing issue.

The court docket added that indicators across the advanced caution of the danger of consuming had been an “oxymoron as the people the signs were addressing had a diminished perception of the risk because of the consumption of alcohol.”

Prosecutors additionally likened the indicators to a “fig leaf” and now not a right kind protection measure.

NO LIFEGUARDS ON DUTY

The courts mentioned: “[The] use of the pool in the early morning hours was not only open to people who had previously consumed alcohol, but was effectively encouraged, from what was shown, as part of a package combining alcohol consumption and the pool’s operation.”

According to native media, partygoers ended up in the swimming pool in the early hours of the morning after leaving the city’s nightclubs.

However, despite the fact that the ability’s poolside bar was once open and promoting alcohol to visitors, no lifeguards had been on responsibility, in accordance to studies.

The court docket mentioned: “The defendants had created a dangerous situation due to the operation of a pool that was not tended by a lifeguard, in combination with the operation of an adjacent bar serving alcoholic drinks without the necessary safeguards for the participants.”

These oversights led to the death of the 18-year-old Brit, the court docket dominated.

The father and son, who reportedly personal the hotel, were jailed for 4 and 3 months respectively whilst the corporate they ran was once additionally fined £1,680, in accordance to native media.

They have now not been named however who had been elderly 63 and 33 on the time.

The teenager’s female friend Mercedes Cole paid tribute to him calling him the ‘global’s highest boyfriend’[/caption]

Savvakis’ frame was once discovered the following morning by way of a feminine swimmer, a court docket heard[/caption]





