Boston Mother and Teen Daughter ‘Brutally Assaulted’ for Speaking Spanish by Two White Women, Lawyers Say

A mom and her 15-year-old daughter have been viciously overwhelmed by two white ladies in Boston for talking Spanish on the street, in step with a prison advocacy staff.

The lady, recognized handiest as Ms. Vasquez, and her teenage daughter wanted clinical consideration once they have been “brutally assaulted” close to Maverick Square in East Boston on February 15, Lawyers for Civil Rights mentioned in a information free up.

The advocacy staff mentioned the “unprovoked” assault used to be performed by “two white assailants because they were speaking Spanish, rather than English.”

“We were attacked, punched, kicked, and bitten,” Vasquez mentioned. “I’m having nightmares. I’m afraid to take the educate to paintings, and my circle of relatives is afraid to talk Spanish in public.

“My daughter continues to be dressed in a neck brace and she’s having bother drowsing. We are all very shaken.”

At a information convention on Monday calling on police to research the incident as a hate crime, Vasquez mentioned the 2 ladies shouted “This is America” and informed them to “speak English,” The Boston Globe reported. They have been additionally informed to “go back to your [expletive] country,” Vasquez mentioned.

“My family and I are afraid,” she mentioned. But she added: “We refuse to live in fear. We refuse to stay silent, as we were attacked based on our race, our language, and our identity.”

Lawyers for Civil Rights additionally equipped surveillance photos of the assault that have been filmed by a close-by trade.

It displays a girl it seems that yelling as she crosses the road earlier than coming near Vasquez and punching her, in step with the Globe. Vasquez hits again and a combat breaks out. A police officer is noticed talking with the folks on the scene because the clip ends.

Lawyers for Civil Rights mentioned the Vasquez circle of relatives had no longer been notified of any arrests or whether or not the incident used to be being investigated as a hate crime. The advocacy staff mentioned Boston police ready a file of the assault however didn’t apply up or officially interview the circle of relatives till prison suggest intervened.

Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle informed the Globe that the incident stays underneath investigation by the dep.’s Civil Rights Unit. “No arrests have been made, but it is a very active investigation,” Boyle informed the newspaper.

According to the police file, officials arrived on the scene and interviewed Vazquez and her daughter, the 2 white ladies accused of attacking them and two witnesses.

The Globe reviews that the 2 white ladies “admitted they had been drinking and acting belligerent,” however claimed that they had been the sufferers. According to the file, they informed police they heard Vazquez and her daughter guffawing and talking Spanish and believed the pair have been “making fun of them.”

The ladies mentioned that they had a “verbal argument” and then one of the most Vazquezes punched certainly one of them within the face and one of the most ladies hit again to protect herself. But two witnesses informed police the ladies attacked the Vasquezes and one witness described being punched within the face thrice whilst looking to get a divorce the combat.

Janelle Dempsey, an legal professional with Lawyers for Civil Rights, mentioned the gang often receives reviews about citizens in East Boston being focused in hate crimes.

“This family’s experience was not an isolated event; acts of racism and xenophobia are alarmingly common in East Boston,” she mentioned.

“Most of the time, victims and witnesses are reluctant to speak out of fear and trauma. But the Vasquez family wants the police to hold the assailants accountable.”

The Boston Police Department has been contacted for further remark.

Image taken from the surveillance video of the incident.

Lawyers for Civil Rights