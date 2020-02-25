Bloomberg Rips Sanders Over Castro Remarks, Says His Legacy Is ‘Poverty, Firing Squads,’ Not ‘Literacy Program’

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg denounced Senator Bernie Sanders Monday over feedback he made about communist Cuban modern Fidel Castro.

Bloomberg used to be criticizing remarks Sanders made to journalist Anderson Cooper in an interview that aired on 60 Minutes Sunday. A 1985 video clip of Sanders explaining that the Cuban folks didn’t lend a hand America in revolting in opposition to Castro as a result of he “educated their kids, gave them healthcare, totally transformed their society” used to be puzzled through Cooper, prompting a blended reaction from Sanders.

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad,” stated Sanders. “When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing even though Fidel Castro did it?”

Bloomberg shared a clip of the interview on social media, whilst blasting Sanders for talking about Castro in means that used to be now not targeted only on condemning his “dark legacy” of human rights abuses in Cuba.

“Fidel Castro left a dark legacy of forced labor camps, religious repression, widespread poverty, firing squads, and the murder of thousands of his own people,” Bloomberg tweeted. “But sure, Bernie, let’s talk about his literacy program.”

Newsweek reached out to the Sanders marketing campaign for remark however didn’t obtain a reaction in time for e-newsletter.

Sanders used to be right away challenged for the remarks through Cooper, who discussed that Cuba has imprisoned political dissidents. The Vermont senator condemned jailing the political prisoners and insisted that he does now not toughen authoritarian rulers, making an attempt to attract a difference between himself and President Donald Trump.

“That’s right and we condemn that,” Sanders stated. “Unlike Donald Trump, let’s be clear, I do not think that Kim Jong-un is a good friend, I don’t trade love letters with a murdering dictator. Vladimir Putin: not a great friend of mine.”

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Senator Bernie Sanders all over a destroy on the Democratic presidential number one debate in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 19, 2020.

The feedback concerning the deceased chief of Cuba have been temporarily seized upon through plenty of different Sanders warring parties. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg additionally took the chance hit out on the senator on social media.

“After four years of looking on in horror as Trump cozied up to dictators, we need a president who will be extremely clear in standing against regimes that violate human rights abroad. We can’t risk nominating someone who doesn’t recognize this,” Buttigieg tweeted Monday.

The marketing campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden took goal on the feedback in a press unencumber at the similar day.

“Make no mistake: Bernie Sanders’ comments on Fidel Castro are a part of a larger pattern throughout his life to embrace autocratic leaders and governments across the globe,” stated Biden marketing campaign Senior Adviser Cristóbal Alex. “He seems to have found more inspiration in the Soviets, Sandinistas, Chavistas, and Castro than in America.”

Sanders might be additional puzzled concerning the feedback at Tuesday’s Democratic debate in South Carolina. Opponents of Sanders can be particularly keen to head at the offensive in gentle of the senator’s landslide victory within the Nevada caucus Saturday, at the side of polling numbers that proceed to cement his standing because the frontrunner for the nomination each nationally and in different key states.