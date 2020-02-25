Bernie Sanders Takes Biggest National Lead Of Campaign After Nevada Win, New Poll Shows

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont has taken the largest nationwide lead of his marketing campaign since successful the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.

A brand new ballot from Morning Consult, which surveyed 2,631 Democratic number one electorate, presentations Sanders main his closest competitor, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg by means of 13 %. According to the most recent figures, Sanders led the pack with 32 %. Bloomberg trailed at the back of in 2nd with 19 % and previous Vice President Joe Biden got here 3rd with 18 %.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tied for fourth with 11 % each and every. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota adopted at the back of in 5th with four %, whilst billionaire Tom Steyer garnered three % and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii drew 2 %.

Morning Consult additionally broke out the applicants’ reputation numbers between 3 polls, one from ahead of the Las Vegas debate on Wednesday, one taken after Wednesday’s debate and a 3rd after Saturday’s Nevada caucuses. Sanders used to be the one candidate to peer will increase throughout all 3 dates—from 28 %, to 30 to 32.

Warren used to be the one different candidate to peer a last building up in her numbers, beginning out at 10 % ahead of the talk, boosting as much as 12 % after her debate efficiency, however falling right down to 11 % after the caucuses, a 1 % building up over her preliminary numbers.

Bloomberg flipped this development. He dropped from 20 % to 17 % after the talk. However, he raised again as much as 19 % after the caucuses, nonetheless one level shy of his pre-debate determine. All the opposite applicants both held stable or dropped between the talk and the caucus.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) raises his fist as he arrives onstage after successful the Nevada caucuses all over a marketing campaign rally at Cowboys Dancehall on February 22, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Drew Angerer/Getty

A 2nd Morning Consult ballot additionally launched Monday requested 954 Democratic number one electorate which candidate they concept had the most productive shot at beating President Donald Trump within the basic election. Sanders led that ballot as neatly with 34 %, 11 issues greater than Bloomberg, who got here in 2nd.

Sanders received the Nevada caucuses with 46.eight % of the overall vote, successful 24 delegates. Biden got here in a far off 2nd with 20.2 % and nine delegates, adopted by means of Buttigieg with 14.three % and three delegates. No different candidate received sufficient votes to be awarded any of Nevada’s 36 general delegates.

Buttigieg asked the Nevada State Democratic Party cope with “errors and inconsistencies” in a letter to the celebration Saturday night time. The letter asked that the state celebration divulge early vote and in-person vote numbers by means of precinct, that the celebration repair and describe any mistakes and anomalies within the knowledge.

“By most accounts, early voting itself was a success. …The process of integrating early votes into the results of the in-person precinct caucuses, however, was plagued with errors and inconsistencies,” Michael Gaffney, the Buttigieg marketing campaign’s nationwide poll get right of entry to and delegates director, wrote.